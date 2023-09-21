Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

“Timing is everything,” says Reba McEntire, who had appeared on the singing competition The Voice, but turned down being a coach. “When they came to me for the 24th season, I said, ‘Well, let me think about it.'” Happily, she said yes and takes a red chair alongside Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan (with Carson Daly hosting). The country queen fills us in.

What’s been challenging as a coach?

Reba McEntire: When you have to give a pitch for why you would be the best coach for them. And then when they pick you, they sing in the Battle Rounds and you have to critique. It’s hard to think up new stuff all the time.

With Blake retired, is country music your domain, or is there competition from the others?

They’re weaseling in! Can you believe that? I’m telling [the singers] how long I’ve been in the business and that I’ve won some awards. It’s competitive.

Gwen always dresses to the nines. What’s your look?

I just go Reba. I go comfortable. I have my boots on and a shiny top. Nobody can compete with Gwen in fashion.

Is it a plus or minus if contestants sing a Reba song during their blind audition?

Some people have and I do turn my chair. I’m very flattered.

What’s your coach’s gift to your team?

I’m a foodie and go for people’s hearts through their stomach, so I am presenting Tater Tots with choice of ketchup or barbecue sauce.

I hear they’re calling you Ruthless Reba on the show. Is that a compliment for you?

Yes, it is. I love that. It even has a double R!

The Voice, Season 24 Premiere, Monday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2023 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.