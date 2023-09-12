‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Competitive Second Chance Tournament Match

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!’s Second Chance Tournament continues in the second game of Season 40, which saw Susan Schulman, a baker from Greensboro, Vermont; David Maybury, a magnetics engineer originally from Richmond, Virginia; and Cody Lawrence, an assistant editor from Sherman Oaks, California enter the fray, to the delight of online audiences.

The second group of the Second Chance Tournament came out swinging, and Susan answered six questions correctly before the first break. At the end of the first round, Susan led with $7,000, followed by Cody with $6,800, and David at $4,200.

David quickly gained the lead during Double Jeopardy after going all in on the first Daily Double and answering correctly. David doubled his score to $8,400 before finding his second Daily Double and getting the answer right again. At the end of Double Jeopardy, David stood tall with $24,800, Susan with $18,200, and Cody with $10,800.

For Final Jeopardy, in the category of Mythological Places, host Ken Jennings revealed the following clue: “Paradise Lost” says it’s “abhorred” & “the flood of deadly hate” & in Dante’s “Inferno” it’s fed by a “gloomy brook.” Everyone was able to answer correctly “Styx,” however it was Dante who walked away the winner. Cody doubled for $21,600, Susan bet $7,401 for $25,60, and David bet $12,663 for $37,463.

“Today’s match was a great argument for making SCT an annual event. Spellbinding contest with three strong players all finishing >$20,000,” one Reddit user suggested before showcasing some stats for today’s show. “Only five triple-stumpers; 3/3 on DDs and FJ. With her $25,601 total and $18,200 Coryat, Susan showed she deserves a “third chance.”;-)

“You looked super relieved to get that FJ. Ken pointed out your uncertainty with those ???,” another user pointed out before David himself replied, “Yeah. I had the Styx really tightly tied to Greek mythology in my head, and was pretty sure Dante had a different name, but I couldn’t pull it, so I put the answer I had instead of nothing at all.” He concluded, “Once Cody was in the clear, it was just trying to hold all of the emotions back until the right time.”

Only five Triple Stumpers. Just two incorrect responses. Three five-figure scores entering Final #Jeopardy.

Not a bad game at all. — Matt Carberry (@mfc248) September 12, 2023

Despite missing only one clue, I have to say that the Double Jeopardy round has belonged to David who made a surge after cashing in both daily doubles. On the other hand, this is a tight race as we head into final. #Jeopardy #JeopardySecondChance — Jeff Veloso (@jveloso100) September 12, 2023

Good work on todays jeopardy, @cody___lawrence !! We’re heading into final jeopardy right now in my market so I don’t know how things shake out, but we love to see it! — beautifulcity (@beautifulcity) September 12, 2023

Daily Double found first and converted “FULL SEND”!#Jeopardy 🥃🥃🥃🥃 — Pasha Paterson (@zer0bandwidth) September 12, 2023

