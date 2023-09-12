How to Watch ‘Outlander’ for Free on TV & Streaming

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

In the middle of a Droughtlander, it’s understandable that fans might turn to an Outlander rewatch to keep their Sassenach spirit alive, but deciding how to watch can be tough. Fret not, because there’s a fantastic option available for free right now on the Roku Channel.

While most fans are already Starz subscribers, it can be expensive to maintain between seasons, which is why finding alternatives is always a great option. For long-time fans and first-time viewers, Roku Channel gives you the chance to watch the series’ first season for free without any strings attached. You don’t even need a Roku Channel account.

In addition to the first season being available on Roku Channel, all current episodes from Seasons 2 through 7 can be streamed through the platform with a Starz subscription add-on which costs $9.99 per month.

Debuting in 2014, Seasons 1 of the fan-favorite time-traversing romance follows the story of Claire Beachamp Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a World War II combat nurse who finds herself whisked back in time to 18th-century Scotland where she falls in love with Highlander warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

The Roku Channel is a great way to experience the beginning of Jamie and Claire’s love story for the first time without a cost, and for the umpteenth time for fans who want an easy and economical way to stream. But there are even more options if the Roku Channel doesn’t sowkr for you. Below, we’re listing a few easy ways to watch the series as we await its return.

Starz

Starz is considered homebase for the original series based on Diana Gabaldon‘s books and is a go-to spot for binging your favorite Outlander episodes anytime you want. If you have yet to subscribe full-time, there’s a special deal being run right now that may convince you to sign on. The special offer is giving viewers a chance to subscribe for $3 per month for a three-month trial. Regularly, the subscription costs $8.99 per month, so it’s a great time to get your foot in the door.

Netflix

If you’re already a Netflix subscriber, then you may already know that Outlander is currently streaming its first five seasons on the platform (stateside) at no additional cost above your Netflix subscription. With no add-on required, this makes streaming Outlander easy for fans who don’t want to subscribe to both services. The only drawback is you can’t stream the most current seasons of the show.

Amazon

On Amazon, you can add Starz to your Prime Video subscription for an additional fee of $9.99 per month. But there is a 7-day free trial available if you’re open for a quick binge. And if you’d rather commit to the series long-term, there’s always the option to purchase the seasons on your Prime Video account so you can stream whenever it will just cost you between $29.99 (HD) and $24.99 (SD) per season. Currently, the sixth season is discounted as a whole for purchase at $19.99 (HD) and $14.99 (SD).