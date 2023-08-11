Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Outlander Season 7 Episode 8 “Turning Points.”]

The mid-season finale of Outlander wrapped with hope, heartbreak and a chilling encounter. Below, executive producer Maril Davis teases what to expect when the second half of Season 7 returns in 2024.

Claire and Jamie Fraser (Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan) reached Scotland with Young Ian (John Bell).Will the homecoming be as happy as Jamie is anticipating?

Maril Davis: No. You know what they say: You can never go home again. When we come back, we will see that things have changed and surprises await. It’s a very bittersweet time. Jamie and Claire are never safe. Trouble finds the Frasers, and the back half [of the season] is insane. Once again, their worst fears are realized. Something happens that could tear them apart. I don’t know if Jamie and Claire can recover from it.

No matter what happens to the Frasers, Caitriona and Sam maintain that great chemistry.

They’ve remained steadfast friends throughout this whole thing. They don’t let a lot get between them. I’m sure they have their fights every once in a while, like we all do. But they’re so loyal to one another and have so much fun with each other. When they come on set and they’re working together and laughing, we’re all laughing. I’m thrilled that over these 10 years, they’re still as good friends as they were on day one. Sophie [Skelton] and Richard [Rankin], too, they right away got along so well. They are so fun together and apart. Their friendship has continued to grow, too, and they have such great chemistry on screen.

It was so heartbreaking to see Bree (Skelton) separated from Roger (Rankin) when he and Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh) went through the stones after Jem. Can you hint about what they might find?

They are not going to find what they thought they were going to find. Their relationship is like a buddy comedy. Roger and Buck are this unlikely duo, these opposites going on this journey together. It’s not a journey you want be on, looking for your lost son, but their relationship is beautiful, the way it grows. And Roger’s holding some secrets from Buck. He knows a lot more about Buck than he’s letting on. So that will come up.

Poor Bree is left behind in Scotland without Roger and Jem. What’s next for her?

I feel bad for Bree because obviously there’s nothing worse than not knowing. She has one of the toughest journeys in terms of reckoning with her imagination and what’s to come. Not only is her son gone, who knows where, but now her husband and Buck are gone. It’s almost easier to be on that journey, to be doing something, than sitting home and twiddling your thumbs. But she won’t be idle for long. Bree is what we call resourceful.

Is Ian’s love Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small) safe from Arch Bug (Hugh Ross)?

There is a cloud over Ian’s shoulder. He’s found the love of his life, but he can’t really be with her because he knows if he is, she’s probably going to be killed by Arch. It’s heartbreaking. Ian’s struggling with that as he’s going to Scotland, but he’s left Rollo with her. You know it’s true love if you leave your most precious possession with someone. But Arch Bug, he has time. Murdina’s gone. He’s just going to wait it out until he accomplishes his last mission, and then he’s going to see Murdina again.

His last mission as in revenge on Ian. Sounds like we can expect an explosive episode when Season 7 returns.

Explosive is a good word. There’s a lot of ups and downs. There’s some rock star moves by some of our cast. Sophie has some really fun stuff to do. You won’t have to wait long to see Graham McTavish back [as Jamie’s Uncle Dougal MacKenzie] and Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan. Lord John [David Berry] has a very prominent role. We will also see more historical characters. The second half, if you can imagine, is even crazier than first.

Outlander, Season 7 Return, 2024, Starz