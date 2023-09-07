Jen Psaki won’t just be on MSNBC on the weekend.

Although she will continue to anchor her flagship show on Sundays at noon, the former Joe Biden White House Press Secretary will also begin commentating on the NBCUniversal outlet on Mondays at 8/7c, a slot that the regular host of that hour, Chris Hayes, usually has off.

Although Inside with Jen Psaki will begin airing on Mondays at 8/7c, All In With Chris Hayes will continue to hold that time slot Tuesdays through Fridays. The new schedule will start on Monday, September 25. Psaki will also continue contributing a regular column for the network’s morning newsletter, MSNBC Daily.

The move will create a new Monday block at MSNBC, which will see Psaki lead into Rachel Maddow’s weekly program on Mondays at 9/8c. Many speculate that the move also comes as a means to inject Psaki into primetime proceedings whenever something national happens, as MSNBC President Rashida Jones often convenes a panel of popular commentators, such as Maddow, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell, Ari Melber, and Nicolle Wallace.

Inside with Jen Psaki claimed the top spot as the most-watched cable news program on Sundays at noon in August. The show attracted an average of 931,000 total viewers, surpassing Fox News in that time slot with 922,000 viewers and CNN with 599,000 viewers.

Psaki has captivated her audience through unconventional approaches uncommon in cable news. While many hosts often employ emotionally charged rhetoric or adopt an assertive demeanor, Psaki has chosen a different path. She has expressed her preference for helping people grasp the intricacies of politics and policy.

“Fact-based and thoughtful conversations about the big questions on the minds of people across the country have never been more important, and I’m thrilled to join the incredible MSNBC team,” Psaki said during the initial announcement of her show. “My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter. I can’t wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what’s driving the issues and hopefully have some fun along the way.”

Inside with Jen Psaki, Mondays, September 25, 8/7c, MSNBC