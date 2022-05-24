Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to Host MSNBC Original Series

Jen Psaki is set to join MSNBC this fall and will appear across several of the network’s programs on cable and streaming. The announcement was made by MSNBC President Rashida Jones.

The former White House Press Secretary will host a new original program which is currently under development for streaming. The series is set to debut in the first quarter of 2023 and will bring together her unique perspective from behind the Press Secretary podium along with her deep experience in the highest levels of government and presidential politics.

Psaki is also set to appear on NBC and MSNBC’s primetime special election programming through the upcoming midterms and 2024 presidential election. “Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation,” Jones said.

“Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart,” continued Jones. “She’s a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season.”

Along with serving as White House Press Secretary for 16 months during the Biden administration, Psaki was previously the White House Communications Director under former President Barack Obama. She was also a spokeswoman for the Department of State and is an alumna of several presidential campaigns.

“Fact-based and thoughtful conversations about the big questions on the minds of people across the country have never been more important, and I’m thrilled to join the incredible MSNBC team,” Psaki said. “My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter. I can’t wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what’s driving the issues and hopefully have some fun along the way.”

Stay tuned to see what’s next as Psaki’s upcoming project and appearances take shape at MSNBC and NBC.