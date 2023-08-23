Ready for a mind-bending time warp? We’re now more removed from That ‘70s Show’s series premiere than viewers were removed from that first episode’s 1976 timeframe when the Fox sitcom debuted on August 23, 1998, 25 years ago now.

In that first episode, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) give son Eric (Topher Grace) the keys to their Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser. Eric uses those wheels to go to a concert with his friends Donna (Laura Prepon), Hyde (Danny Masterson), and Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), plus foreign exchange student Fez (Wilmer Valderrama)… with Kelso bringing girlfriend Jackie (Mila Kunis) along, much to the others’ dismay.

That seminal episode, however, isn’t among fans’ very favorites. According to IMDb voters, below are the best installments from That ‘70s Show’s eight-season run.

10. Season 4, Episode 14: “Eric’s Hot Cousin”

The guys of the group are gobsmacked by how Eric’s cousin Penny (Brittany Daniel) has grown up… and she gets revenge for Eric’s past taunts. “I kind of guessed the plot of the cousin story right away, but it was still very funny,” an IMDb user wrote in a review.

9. Season 4, Episode 20: “Class Picture”

Preparations for the school yearbook send the gang on a trip down memory lane, with flashbacks to their first encounters. “The day of yearbook pictures, they all sit and remember how they met,” a fan recounted on IMDb. “Great episode. I loved to see how they met.”

8. Season 5, Episode 25: “Celebration Day”

The gang celebrates their graduation with a camping trip, and Jackie reaches a decision in the love triangle between her, Kelso, and Hyde. A fan called this as a “great season finale,” highlighting the surprise wedding between Fez and Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly). “I didn’t expect that and really want to know how it goes,” they added.

7. Season 3, Episode 23: “Canadian Road Trip”

The guys of the group get in trouble with the Mounties when they make a beer run to Canada but can’t find Fez’s green card. But the “best part of this episode,” one IMDb user said, is Red and Kitty struggling to use the VCR. “It is so funny to see this old technology being something new then.”

6. Season 3, Episode 1: “Reefer Madness”

Eric confesses to marijuana use after Hyde takes the fall for him, leading Red to install a smoke detector in the basement. “I absolutely loved Eric’s memory of when he tried it for the first time,” a viewer raved. “They did a good selection of young actors for this.”

5. Season 1, Episode 20: “A New Hope”

The gang become Star Wars fanatics, but Eric also has to contend with the return of Red’s boss’ son David (Scott Whyte), whom he once beat up at the playground. “Funniest episode in the season,” one IMDb reviewer wrote. “Cracks me up every time, even after watching it at least a dozen times.”

4. Season 2, Episode 1: “Garage Sale”

Hyde inadvertently gets Eric’s and Donna’s parents high when he sells “special” brownies at the Formans’ garage sale. “Seeing the parents on brownies was even better than the kids,” an IMDb user said. “Red was just killing me.”

3. Season 3, Episode 6: “Eric’s Panties”

Donna turns detective after finding unfamiliar panties in Eric’s Vista Cruiser, but the teens are shocked to learn the truth behind the misplaced underwear. “A pretty awesome story,” one fan wrote on IMDb. “It is very funny all the way.”

2. Season 3, Episode 13: “Dine & Dash”

Betrayals abound as Red denies Donna’s dad (Don Stark) a job at Price Mart and Kelso skips out on the bill after taking his friends to a lobster dinner. “A very fun episode,” a viewer declared. “Of course, it makes no sense how they would not get caught afterwards, since the hostess knew who they are, but it was still very hilarious.”

1. Season 8, Episode 22: “That ’70s Finale”

As the gang reaches the end of the decade — and of the show itself — Donna prepares to leave for college, Jackie and Fez get together, Kitty and Red contemplate moving to Florida, and Eric comes home. “Wonderfully nostalgic episode that looked back on all the great times over the past 8 seasons and a truly fitting send-off for one of the best sitcoms there has ever been,” an IMDb user said.