“Why is it wherever you go, death follows?” That’s the question that Clive Owen‘s reclusive billionaire asks in the A Murder at the End of the World trailer.

FX‘s seven-episode mystery thriller, created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, premieres on Tuesday, November 14 exclusively on Hulu, and it looks like we’re going to be in for a wild ride.

“I sometimes wonder would it have been better not to go?” Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) asks. “I think about it like a coin toss, when your life can go one way or another. When you’re trapped at the end of the world, there’s no going back.”

Watch the trailer above for a look at Darby and the others arriving at the billionaire’s retreat, his welcome, and what’s to come for them there … from which there’s “no escape.” After all, if toasting to “finding the way out” isn’t foreshadowing terrible things to come, we don’t know what is.

A Murder at the End of the World follows Darby and eight other guests, who are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

The limited series also stars Harris Dickinson, Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, and Neal Huff.

A Murder at the End of the World was created, written, and directed by Marling and Batmanglij, who serve as executive producers alongside Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga. A Murder at the End of the World is also written by Marnich and Rebecca Roanhorse and is produced by FX Productions.

A Murder at the End of the World, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 14, Hulu