‘AGT’: Putri Ariani Wows Judges With Stunning U2 Cover

Putri Ariani, the 17-year-old singer who grew up in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, has secured her place in the America’s Got Talent finals as she left Simon Cowell “speechless” on Tuesday’s (September 5) episode of the hit competition series.

Ariani, who is blind, previously wowed the judges in the audition stages with her emotional performance of Elton John and ‎Bernie Taupin’s “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word.” And on Tuesday, she did it again, as she sat at the piano and sang a rousing rendition of U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

The teenager, who previously won Indonesia’s Got Talent back in 2014, received a standing ovation from the judges and live audience.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I’m actually kind of speechless right now,” Cowell said. “What I was thinking was how, first of all, what a beautiful voice you’ve got, what a beautiful version. Honestly, Putri, this is why I still do this job, for moments like this, genuinely.”

Cowell also thanked U2 for clearing their song for Ariani to sing, which they agreed to do after seeing her audition. “I think you just changed this girl’s life,” Cowell continued.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard something more beautiful in my life,” Sofía Vergara added, while Heidi Klum said, “This is probably what it sounds like when an angel is singing.”

Ariani earned her spot in the finals on Wednesday’s (September 6) results show, as viewers voted her through along with the Mzansi Youth Choir. Both acts will join the four previously announced finalists: singer Lavender Darcangelo, dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, comedian Ahren Belisle, and dance group Murmuration.

Unfortunately, that meant the nine other acts who performed on Tuesday were sent home from the competition. Check out the images below for who was eliminated.

ELIMINATED: Barry Brewer Jr.

ELIMINATED: Herwan Legaillard

ELIMINATED: Justin Jackson

ELIMINATED: MOS

ELIMINATED: Phil Wright & Parent Jam

ELIMINATED: Philip Bowen

ELIMINATED: Summer Rios

ELIMINATED: Trigg Watson

ELIMINATED: Warrior Squad