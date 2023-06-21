Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Howie Mandel slammed the Golden Buzzer on Tuesday’s (June 20) America’s Got Talent after a stunning performance left him “mesmerized.”

As the fourth night of Season 18 auditions rolled on at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, French dance group Murmuration took to the stage to try and impress judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Mandel.

The performance (watch below), which featured 65 blindfolded dancers, saw Jibril Maillot lead his crew in a perfectly synchronized routine, leaving both the live audience and the judges in awe. Even host Terry Crews was astounded as he watched from the side of the stage.

“Wow, I mean, you guys were so amazingly in-sync even though you couldn’t see anything, and there’s so many of you,” Klum said. “But it was so elegant; there was so much grace. I thought it was fantastic.”

Vergara had similar praise, saying, “I think that kind of synchronization is amazing to me. It’s spectacular. At the beginning, it reminded me of my Golden Buzzer last year, The Mayyas, but you guys have your own style. And I thought it was magnificent.”

But Mandel was the most impressed of all, telling the group, “Well, I was mesmerized. I find what you do hypnotic. And I think it’s very original. I find it almost more magnificent when you get a large group of people, and the movements are smaller but perfect. It blew me away.”

Then, mimicking the dancers’ movements, Mandel danced his way over to the center of the judges’ table and slammed the Golden Buzzer, sending the group directly to the Live Rounds. The members of Murmuration shed happy tears as the confetti rained down from above.

What a night! ✨ Let’s take a look back at all the standout moments from tonights #AGT auditions: https://t.co/1ZVwjeHalf pic.twitter.com/ViClFcNRJU — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 21, 2023

Murmuration was created by Sadeck Berrabah, who previously auditioned for AGT for Season 13 with the dance group Géométrie Variable, who were eliminated in the audition rounds. Berrabah later became a finalist on France’s version of Got Talent with his group Mega Unity.

Berrabah was unable to perform for AGT because he was ill at the time of recording, but his best friend Maillot took the lead for the audition.