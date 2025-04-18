‘Moonshiners’ Star Troy Halsey Has Kidney Removed in Emergency Surgery

One of the stars of the Discovery Channel docudrama series Moonshiners recently underwent emergency surgery and had a kidney removed following a ruptured main artery.

Troy Halsey has frequently appeared on Moonshiners, the reality series that follows people producing moonshine in the Appalachian Mountain area. In addition to starring in the main franchise show, he’s also featured in the spinoff Moonshiners: Master Distiller.

However, as revealed by his family on social media, Troy has recently been going through hard times. On Facebook on Tuesday (April 15), Troy’s wife Sonya posted, “Everyone!!!! Please say prayers for my ole man ( Troy Halsey ) His main artery to his heart through his stomach down his legs (THE MAIN BODY ARTERY) has ruptured! He has bled internally!”

Sonya added that Troy was airlifted to the hospital, where he was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery. “They have him stable but he is in the air..he has been lifefighted [sic] to 2 hospitals so far and he’s on the helicopter now headed to Columbia University Hospital for emergency surgery,” she wrote.

“The doctor here just told him people he sees come in with this arent still even alive anymore and that he is very lucky rite [sic] now.!. He will have Emergency Surgery this afternoon!” she continued.

Sonya returned to Facebook the next day to share that “surgery went well” and that Troy “lost a kidney to the ordeal due to its bad condition due to his kidney disease and they needed part of it to fix his aortic hole.”

She continued, “So as of 11 pm last night he was out of surgery and sleeping heavily.. as soon as we go in and see him this morning Ill let everyone know …. we 4 slept in the waiting room at the hospital so we would be right there if they needed us.”

Sonya shared a follow-up on Thursday (April 17), noting that Troy called her from the hospital and was “up in the recliner” and “feeling much more comfortable in it that he was in the bed.”

“He is trying to be in good spirits and says thank you to everyone For being such awesome support and a great-great team,” she added.

Moonshiners debuted on December 6, 2011, and recently premiered its 14th season on November 14, 2024.