Savannah Chrisley Says She Warned Brother Chase About Getting Engaged Too Quick

Chase Chrisley joined his sister Savannah Chrisley on the latest episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, and he got the “I told you so” treatment from his younger sibling.

The episode saw Chase opening up about his relationship breakdown with his now-ex-fiancée Emmy Medders and the lessons he’s learned from the situation, admitting, “There was a lot of dirty s*** that went down that should have been handled differently.” (per People).

“I told you so,” Savannah said to her brother. “I told you, ‘Don’t get engaged too soon. Don’t do it!’ And you did it.”

The reality star went on to say that she liked Chase and Medders “better apart than I like you together,” adding that, “I said that from the beginning. I didn’t think the intentions were right.”

She continued, “But also, too, I did give her a chance at some point throughout the process. At the very beginning, I tried to give her a chance, and then, she like blew me off. The moment she yelled at me on the phone, I was done.”

Savannah made it clear that she doesn’t think Medders is “a bad person at all” and also called out Chase for not always treating his ex with “respect.”

Chase admitted that “there was a lack of respect,” saying, “I made mistakes in our relationship, 100 percent. But, so did she.”

The couple officially announced their split in July, nine months after getting engaged.

“Our entire relationship, it wasn’t all bad times,” he continued. “I mean, I’ve got a lot of s*** I’m dealing with, she’s got a lot of s*** she’s dealing with. She just chose to leave me while I was dealing with my s***, but we mutually agreed to part ways.”

Despite the breakup, Chase said he’s doing “great,” stating, “I’m definitely over the hump. It was rough there for a little while but I’m over it now. God hears conversations we don’t hear and sees things we don’t see. He moved her out of my life and I’m grateful for that because it clearly was not meant to be.”

A new reality show will follow Chase, Savannah, and the other Chrisley children, exploring their personal lives while their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are serving prison sentences for bank fraud.