Life Below Zero continues to unfold and we have your exclusive first look at the latest season of the National Geographic hit which returns Monday, September 4 alongside offshoot Life Below Zero: Next Generation.

In a sneak peek clip, Sue Aikens is on the hunt for a herd of caribou. Gearing up and riding out into the tundra, she says, “I found some caribou. Now the conditions are a little more conducive to hunting. I’m just gonna follow my tracks a little bit. I’m excited to go see if they’re still here.”

But will her excitement last long? When she stops her all-terrain vehicle and surveys the area, she notes that the prints she sees are of a bigger game. “It looks like a wolverine. There’s maybe one wolf track as well… I’m not the only one hunting caribou,” she says, realizing the situation she’s facing. How will it play out? Fans will have to wait and see when the new season premieres at 9/8c on September 4 followed by the new season of Life Below Zero: Next Generation at 10/9c.

As the Alaskans enter a new dawn of survival for Life Below Zero‘s newest chapter, Ricko DeWilde’s children are taking an active role in their way of life, while Sue is restoring her spirit. Andy Bassich and Denise Becker are seeking new resources on the Yukon River, and the Hailstones are adapting to some unnerving changes. Meanwhile, Jessie Holmes recovers from a near-death accident, and Cole Sturgis teaches his daughters to survive in the Southeast.

On the Next Generation front, they’re breaking boundaries in the backcountry as dark winter arrives. Johnny Rolfe is using grit to endure the Brooks Range, while the Roaches explore new land. Mario and Clare learn to survive in Hayes Valley. The Sarvelas deal with the Kenai coast as the Rowlands build onto their remote lifestyle. Meanwhile, the Browns are transforming their farm. Don’t miss the action, check out both Life Below Zero and Life Below Zero: Next Generation when both shows return this September.

Life Below Zero, Season Premiere, Monday, September 4, 9/8c, Nat Geo (Airs Tuesdays, 9/8c, Nat Geo)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation, Season Premiere, Monday, September 4, 10/9c, Nat Geo (Airs Tuesdays, 10/9c, Nat Geo)