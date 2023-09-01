‘Y&R’ Star Eric Braeden Says ‘Hell No’ to Retiring After Beating Cancer

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

After recently beating cancer, the Young and the Restless actor Eric Braeden is showing no desire to slow things down when it comes to his acting career.

Braeden, 82, who has portrayed self-made business magnate Victor Newman on the long-running CBS soap opera since 1980, revealed last month that he was cancer-free four months after his bladder cancer diagnosis, telling his fans that doctors performed a cystoscopy and “couldn’t find a damn thing.”

In a recent interview, Fox News Digital asked the soap star whether he was considering retirement after beating cancer. Braden responded with an emphatic, “No, hell no, no, no.”

“I’ve known friends and colleagues of mine… athletic friends of mine who suddenly are retired. And now what? Pickleball?” he quipped.

Having been part of the show for 43 years, Braeden shared his advice on having a long-lasting career in Hollywood, saying, “The first answer is money.”

He continued, “And the second answer, actually, the more profound answer, is that I enjoy doing what I’m doing. I really do. I still feel very good about it. We have some very good actors in the show, wonderful actors.”

“When you start rehearsing it, it starts making sense. And then suddenly you do the scene and say, ‘That’s it. It felt real.’ That feeling of satisfaction, of having done a scene that seems real, still has not left me. I love it; I still love it today,” he added.

As Braeden noted in a Facebook Live video last month, his battle with cancer isn’t entirely over, as he explained, “Every so often, every few months or whatever, I’ll have another cystoscopy, all to find the damn thing early and to fight it. To hell with it.”

But for now, he is cancer-free and ready to get back to work. “[I love] doing what I’m doing,” he stated.

