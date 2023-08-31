‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Twilight,’ & More: See Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2023 Lineup
Break out your coziest knits; it’s almost sweater weather. Freeform has announced its 31 Nights of Halloween 2023 schedule, and it comes with the expected hits like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas (celebrating its 30th anniversary), plus some fun additions like the Twilight special edition and the Freeform premiere of Encanto.
This year is special: it’s the 25th anniversary of the annual marathon of spooky titles. As always, the programming takes place from October 1 through October 31 on Freeform.
“Hair-raising entertainment awaits with a collection of Halloween films ranging from timeless classics to contemporary gems,” Freeform teases. “Reconnect with beloved movies, including Hocus Pocus, Monsters, Inc., the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Cruella, and The Addams Family, and cozy up to the Freeform premieres of Encanto, ZOMBIES, and ZOMBIES 2.”
Last year’s televised event ranked at No. 1 among primetime cable networks in entertainment across Adults 18-34, Women 18-34, and Women 18-49 (excludes news and sports). The network looks forward to continuing its beloved tradition this year.
“Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season,” Simran Sethi, EVP of Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment and Freeform, said in a statement. “There’s something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup.”
Here, see the full Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween 2023 schedule (all programming is subject to change):
Sunday, October 1
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire
10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless
10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
8:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
10:50 p.m. EDT/ PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
1:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
Monday, October 2
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00-2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, October 3
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twilight: Special Edition
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon
5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella
12:00-2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Wednesday, October 4
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
Thursday, October 5
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
Friday, October 6
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
3:30-11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Saturday, October 7
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES – Freeform Premiere
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES 2 – Freeform Premiere
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Sunday, October 8
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless
7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)
Monday, October 9
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)
3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)
6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, October 10
10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twilight: Special Edition
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Wednesday, October 11
10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
6:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ready or Not
Thursday, October 12
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches
Friday, October 13
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA
10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too
Saturday, October 14
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire
10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space
10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
1:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition
3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition
5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)
8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)
10:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
1:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes
Sunday, October 15
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches
12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too
2:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella
11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Monday, October 16 – DISNEY 100
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man (2002)
1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)
4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, October 17
10:30 am. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 3 (2007)
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Wednesday, October 18
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
7:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Thursday, October 19
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire
3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Friday, October 20
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)
3:30-8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes
8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aladdin (2019)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)
Saturday, October 21
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES 2
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
1:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy
Sunday, October 22
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High
1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Return to Halloweentown
3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
7:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Encanto – Freeform Premiere
9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
Monday, October 23
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES
12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches
2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too
4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, October 24
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
6:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Wednesday, October 25
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Thursday, October 26
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)
1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)
4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Friday, October 27
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
4:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Saturday, October 28
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High
1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
Sunday, October 29
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES 2
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary
3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)
Monday, October 30
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, October 31
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
6:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes