Break out your coziest knits; it’s almost sweater weather. Freeform has announced its 31 Nights of Halloween 2023 schedule, and it comes with the expected hits like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas (celebrating its 30th anniversary), plus some fun additions like the Twilight special edition and the Freeform premiere of Encanto.

This year is special: it’s the 25th anniversary of the annual marathon of spooky titles. As always, the programming takes place from October 1 through October 31 on Freeform.

“Hair-raising entertainment awaits with a collection of Halloween films ranging from timeless classics to contemporary gems,” Freeform teases. “Reconnect with beloved movies, including Hocus Pocus, Monsters, Inc., the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Cruella, and The Addams Family, and cozy up to the Freeform premieres of Encanto, ZOMBIES, and ZOMBIES 2.”

Last year’s televised event ranked at No. 1 among primetime cable networks in entertainment across Adults 18-34, Women 18-34, and Women 18-49 (excludes news and sports). The network looks forward to continuing its beloved tradition this year.

“Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season,” Simran Sethi, EVP of Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment and Freeform, said in a statement. “There’s something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup.”

Here, see the full Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween 2023 schedule (all programming is subject to change):

Sunday, October 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

10:50 p.m. EDT/ PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

1:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

Monday, October 2

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00-2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, October 3

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twilight: Special Edition

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

12:00-2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, October 4

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

Thursday, October 5

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Friday, October 6

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

3:30-11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Saturday, October 7

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES – Freeform Premiere

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES 2 – Freeform Premiere

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Sunday, October 8

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

Monday, October 9

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, October 10

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twilight: Special Edition

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, October 11

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

6:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ready or Not

Thursday, October 12

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

Friday, October 13

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

Saturday, October 14

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)

10:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

1:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

Sunday, October 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

2:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Monday, October 16 – DISNEY 100

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man (2002)

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, October 17

10:30 am. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 3 (2007)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, October 18

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

7:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Thursday, October 19

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Friday, October 20

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

3:30-8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aladdin (2019)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

Saturday, October 21

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES 2

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

1:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy

Sunday, October 22

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Return to Halloweentown

3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Encanto – Freeform Premiere

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

Monday, October 23

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, October 24

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, October 25

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Thursday, October 26

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Friday, October 27

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

4:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Saturday, October 28

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

Sunday, October 29

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES 2

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

Monday, October 30

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, October 31

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes