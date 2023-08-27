What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in September 2023

With a new month comes new arrivals to (and some exits from) Hulu.

The Original series The Other Black Girl will drop, as will The Kardashians Season 4, in September. Plus, while the fall season might look a bit different this year, some new episodes will be available the next day from Fox, including The Masked Singer and Krapopolis.

As for movie offerings, you’ll be able to stream Meet the Parents (and its sequels) on the platform starting in September. And you might want to check out a couple of Die Hard movies before they leave at the end of the month.

Hulu has plenty of titles coming in September 2023. Check out the full list below, as well as all of the titles leaving the platform by September 30.

Available This Month on Hulu:

September 1

Once Upon a Time: Complete Series

One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (DUBBED)

27 Dresses

A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013

A Knight’s Tale, 2001

An Education, 2009

Bend It Like Beckham, 2003

Breaking Up, 1997

Chronicle, 2012

Conan the Barbarian, 2011

The Deep End Of The Ocean, 1999

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, 2011

Double Platinum, 1999

Dragonball: Evolution, 2009

Easy Virtue, 2009

Evil Dead, 2013

The Experiment, 2010

The Good Son, 1993

The Grudge 2, 2006

Hail Caesar!, 2016

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 2009

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

Just Married, 2003

Killers, 2010

Larry Crowne, 2011

The Last King of Scotland, 2006

The Lego Movie, 2014

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2017

Little Fockers, 2010

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Meet the Parents, 2000

Melancholia, 2011

Moving On, 2022

The Omen, 2006

The Possession, 2012

Raising Arizona, 1987

Robin Hood, 2018

Seven, 1995

Simulant, 2023

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, 2014

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

The Transporter, 2002

Transporter 2, 2002

Transporter 3, 2008

True Lies, 1994

We Bought a Zoo, 2011

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wild Hogs, 2007

September 3

The Menu, 2022

Ready Player One, 2018

September 4

The Banshees of Inisherin, 2022

September 6

Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

September 7

The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction

9/11: Escape From the Towers

9/11: Four Flights

9/11: I Was There

9/11: Inside Air Force One

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing

LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1

My So Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4

Taurus, 2022

September 8

97 Minutes, 2023

The Friendship Game, 2022

September 9

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

September 10

Corsage, 2022

September 11

That’s So Raven: Complete Series

September 13

The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Nella (Sinclair Daniel), an editorial assistant at Wagner Books in New York City, is thrilled to be joined by another Black woman in an otherwise white office. But once the poised, always smiling Hazel (Ashleigh Murray, Riverdale) starts scoring points with the higher-ups (played by Scandal’s Bellamy Young and Will & Grace’s Eric McCormack) — in one case at Nella’s expense — she starts to question the newcomer’s motives. This 10-episode psychological thriller sounds like a stranger-wants-my-life tale à la Single White Female. The opening flashback, though, hints at something supernatural: In 1988, a Black woman who appears to be a Wagner staffer — we soon find out it’s star editor Kendra Rae Phillips (Cassi Maddox) — flees the office in terror, only to experience alarming hallucinations and ominous flickering lights on the subway. As Nella says later when all is revealed, “This is some Get Out s**t!” In adapting Zakiya Dalila Harris’ bestseller, The Other Black Girl offers up a worthy heroine to root for, a suspenseful mystery and enough comedy to keep the momentum going. It’s the TV equivalent of a page-turner.

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 Premiere

The Magic Flute, 2022

September 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7 (Hulu Original)

Court Cam: Complete Season 5

Girl in the Closet

Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1

Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1

Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2

Theater Camp, 2023

Who doesn’t love a good camp movie? From Bill Murray’s manic scamp in 1979’s Meatballs to the unabashed weirdness of 2001’s Wet Hot American Summer, the genre is defined by a sense of abandon. In this 2023 mockumentary, Molly Gordon and Ben Platt play Rebecca-Diane and Amos, drama instructors at the struggling AdirondACTS theater camp in Upstate New York. Somehow, we know the finale will be a show to end all shows.

September 15

The Burning Plain, 2008

Europa Report, 2013

Frontera, 2014

The Good Doctor, 2011

I Melt With You, 2011

Love, Simon, 2018

Maze Runner: The Death Cure, 2018

Robots, 2023

Two Lovers, 2008

The Wrecking Crew, 2008

World’s Greatest Dad, 2009

September 16

Buffaloed, 2019

September 18

Bad Axe, 2022

Men in Black: International, 2019

September 20

The D’Amelio Show: Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Expect winning moves from TikTok’s first family in their reality show’s third season: 19-year-old Charli (above left, with mom Heidi and sister Dixie, 22, in Season 2) takes the Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball Trophy with partner Mark Ballas! Also, tensions rise between the siblings — but at least the D’Amelios are tamer than the Kardashians.

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

September 21

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 Premiere

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 & 9

Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1

The Real SVU: Complete Season 1

UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth

UFOs: The White House Files

UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files

Sanctuary, 2022

September 22

No One Will Save You: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Things that go bump in the night is a tried-and-true plot device, and this new original film takes full advantage of the scare potential. Brian Duffield (2020’s inventive Love and Monsters) writes and directs, and Kaitlyn Dever (above), so excellent in Hulu’s Dopesick and Netflix’s Unbelievable, stars as Brynn Adams. Creative but lonely, she’s been alienated from her community and spends most of her time in the house where she grew up. Then chaos enters the picture: She’s awakened by unfamiliar noises…that turn out to have been made by aliens who do not come in peace. An early script that made the rounds in Hollywood kept the dialogue to a bare minimum, with the Brynn vs. the E.T.s action pumped up to its heart-racing maximum. Billed as a “sci-fi psychological thriller,” No One Will Save You also digs into Brynn’s past — but forgive us if we prefer the scenes where Dever goes full Sigourney Weaver!

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream (Only on Hulu)

You don’t have to trek to Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena to be in the audience at this annual festival—there’s live event coverage streaming on Hulu. Among the acts on 2023’s star-studded lineup are the always fantastic Foo Fighters, Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, TLC, Lenny Kravitz, Sheryl Crow, Fall Out Boy, Kane Brown, and rapper Lil Wayne. Ryan Seacrest hosts. For Lollapalooza in August, Hulu delivered roughly 20 hours of performances daily on two different channels. We’re ready for more music to our ears!

Law & Order: SVU: Complete Season 24

September 23

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream (Only on Hulu)

The Almond and the Seahorse, 2022

What’s Love Got to Do With It?, 2022

September 25

Krapopolis: Series Premiere

September 26

Kitchen Nightmares: Season 8 Premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 2 Premiere

September 27

Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Reality shows about the search for love are a dime a dozen (roses). The twist for this one is that it features five generations of Alabama women. “When I came up with this idea of a romantic drama featuring real people,” exec producer Lauren Weber has said, “I wanted it to take place in a very small, beautiful, quaint town where everybody had good values and knew each other.” As for the range of ages, she continues, “Love is very different depending on your age. It goes through many phases and experiences.”

September 28

The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Masked Singer: Season 10 Premiere

Snake Oil: Series Premiere

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home: Complete Season 1

Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 1-2

Surviving Marriage: Complete Season 1

They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: Complete Season 1

The Accountant, 2016

September 29

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 22 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 4 Premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 10

Sweetwater, 2023

Leaving This Month:

September 1

This Means War, 2010

September 4

You’re Not You, 2014

September 8

Wild Horses, 2015

September 10

Dirty Weekend, 2015

In Dubious Battle, 2016

September 11

Blackfish, 2013

The Grand Seduction, 2013

September 14

360, 2011

Life Partners, 2014

September 15

The Full Monty, 2007

September 22

Paris Can Wait, 2017

Summer DaysSummer Nights, 2021

Wrath of Man, 2021

September 23

One Shot, 2021

Skyfire, 2021

September 29

The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014

September 30

A Good Year, 2006

Alien, 1979

Alien 3, 1992

Alien Resurrection, 1997

Aliens, 1986

All the Right Moves, 1983

The Answer Man, 2009

Attack The Block, 2011

Bachelor Party, 1984

Bachelorette, 2012

Bandidas, 2006

Bottle Rocket, 1996

Brigsby Bear, 2017

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, 2000

Brother, 2001

Bruno, 2009

Celeste and Jesse Forever, 2012

Center Stage, 2000

Center Stage: Turn It Up, 2008

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

City Of Joy, 1992

Cocktail, 1988

The Covenant, 2006

The Croods, 2013

Deja Vu, 2006

The Descendants, 2011

The Devil Has a Name, 2019

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard: With a Vengeance, 1995

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, 1991

El Chicano, 2018

Elysium, 2013

Ender’s Game, 2013

Father of the Bride, 1991

Father of the Bride II, 1995

Flicka, 2006

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

The Guardian, 2006

Here Comes The Boom, 2012

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hulk, 2003

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

The Internship, 2013

Joy Ride, 2001

Jumpin’ Jack Flash, 1986

Kick-Ass, 2010

Killing Gunther, 2017

King Kong, 2005

Lol, 2011

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, 2002

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, 2003

Made of Honor, 2008

The Man Who Knew Too Little, 1997

Maudie, 2017

Metro, 1997

The Monuments Men, 2014

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006

No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011

The Omen, 2006

The Perfect Storm, 2000

Phone Booth, 2003

Pompeii, 2014

Real Steel, 2011

Red Tails, 2012

Rio, 2011

Shanghai Knights, 2003

Shanghai Noon, 2000

St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985

Step Brothers, 2008

Tim’s Vermeer, 2014

Total Recall, 2012

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

The Walk, 2015

The Weekend, 2019

We’re The Millers, 2013

What Happens in Vegas, 2008

What’s Love Got To Do With It, 1993

Whiplash, 2014

Wild Things, 1998