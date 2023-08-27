What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in September 2023
With a new month comes new arrivals to (and some exits from) Hulu.
The Original series The Other Black Girl will drop, as will The Kardashians Season 4, in September. Plus, while the fall season might look a bit different this year, some new episodes will be available the next day from Fox, including The Masked Singer and Krapopolis.
As for movie offerings, you’ll be able to stream Meet the Parents (and its sequels) on the platform starting in September. And you might want to check out a couple of Die Hard movies before they leave at the end of the month.
Hulu has plenty of titles coming in September 2023. Check out the full list below, as well as all of the titles leaving the platform by September 30.
Available This Month on Hulu:
September 1
Once Upon a Time: Complete Series
One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (DUBBED)
27 Dresses
A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013
A Knight’s Tale, 2001
An Education, 2009
Bend It Like Beckham, 2003
Breaking Up, 1997
Chronicle, 2012
Conan the Barbarian, 2011
The Deep End Of The Ocean, 1999
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, 2011
Double Platinum, 1999
Dragonball: Evolution, 2009
Easy Virtue, 2009
Evil Dead, 2013
The Experiment, 2010
The Good Son, 1993
The Grudge 2, 2006
Hail Caesar!, 2016
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 2009
Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
Just Married, 2003
Killers, 2010
Larry Crowne, 2011
The Last King of Scotland, 2006
The Lego Movie, 2014
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019
The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2017
Little Fockers, 2010
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Meet the Parents, 2000
Melancholia, 2011
Moving On, 2022
The Omen, 2006
The Possession, 2012
Raising Arizona, 1987
Robin Hood, 2018
Seven, 1995
Simulant, 2023
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, 2014
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
The Transporter, 2002
Transporter 2, 2002
Transporter 3, 2008
True Lies, 1994
We Bought a Zoo, 2011
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wild Hogs, 2007
September 3
The Menu, 2022
Ready Player One, 2018
September 4
The Banshees of Inisherin, 2022
September 6
Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
September 7
The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction
9/11: Escape From the Towers
9/11: Four Flights
9/11: I Was There
9/11: Inside Air Force One
9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93
Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing
LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1
My So Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4
Taurus, 2022
September 8
97 Minutes, 2023
The Friendship Game, 2022
September 9
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
September 10
Corsage, 2022
September 11
That’s So Raven: Complete Series
September 13
The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Nella (Sinclair Daniel), an editorial assistant at Wagner Books in New York City, is thrilled to be joined by another Black woman in an otherwise white office. But once the poised, always smiling Hazel (Ashleigh Murray, Riverdale) starts scoring points with the higher-ups (played by Scandal’s Bellamy Young and Will & Grace’s Eric McCormack) — in one case at Nella’s expense — she starts to question the newcomer’s motives. This 10-episode psychological thriller sounds like a stranger-wants-my-life tale à la Single White Female. The opening flashback, though, hints at something supernatural: In 1988, a Black woman who appears to be a Wagner staffer — we soon find out it’s star editor Kendra Rae Phillips (Cassi Maddox) — flees the office in terror, only to experience alarming hallucinations and ominous flickering lights on the subway. As Nella says later when all is revealed, “This is some Get Out s**t!” In adapting Zakiya Dalila Harris’ bestseller, The Other Black Girl offers up a worthy heroine to root for, a suspenseful mystery and enough comedy to keep the momentum going. It’s the TV equivalent of a page-turner.
FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 Premiere
The Magic Flute, 2022
September 14
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7 (Hulu Original)
Court Cam: Complete Season 5
Girl in the Closet
Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1
Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1
Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2
Theater Camp, 2023
Who doesn’t love a good camp movie? From Bill Murray’s manic scamp in 1979’s Meatballs to the unabashed weirdness of 2001’s Wet Hot American Summer, the genre is defined by a sense of abandon. In this 2023 mockumentary, Molly Gordon and Ben Platt play Rebecca-Diane and Amos, drama instructors at the struggling AdirondACTS theater camp in Upstate New York. Somehow, we know the finale will be a show to end all shows.
September 15
The Burning Plain, 2008
Europa Report, 2013
Frontera, 2014
The Good Doctor, 2011
I Melt With You, 2011
Love, Simon, 2018
Maze Runner: The Death Cure, 2018
Robots, 2023
Two Lovers, 2008
The Wrecking Crew, 2008
World’s Greatest Dad, 2009
September 16
Buffaloed, 2019
September 18
Bad Axe, 2022
Men in Black: International, 2019
September 20
The D’Amelio Show: Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Expect winning moves from TikTok’s first family in their reality show’s third season: 19-year-old Charli (above left, with mom Heidi and sister Dixie, 22, in Season 2) takes the Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball Trophy with partner Mark Ballas! Also, tensions rise between the siblings — but at least the D’Amelios are tamer than the Kardashians.
I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
September 21
FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 Premiere
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 & 9
Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1
The Real SVU: Complete Season 1
UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth
UFOs: The White House Files
UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files
Sanctuary, 2022
September 22
No One Will Save You: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Things that go bump in the night is a tried-and-true plot device, and this new original film takes full advantage of the scare potential. Brian Duffield (2020’s inventive Love and Monsters) writes and directs, and Kaitlyn Dever (above), so excellent in Hulu’s Dopesick and Netflix’s Unbelievable, stars as Brynn Adams. Creative but lonely, she’s been alienated from her community and spends most of her time in the house where she grew up. Then chaos enters the picture: She’s awakened by unfamiliar noises…that turn out to have been made by aliens who do not come in peace. An early script that made the rounds in Hollywood kept the dialogue to a bare minimum, with the Brynn vs. the E.T.s action pumped up to its heart-racing maximum. Billed as a “sci-fi psychological thriller,” No One Will Save You also digs into Brynn’s past — but forgive us if we prefer the scenes where Dever goes full Sigourney Weaver!
iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream (Only on Hulu)
You don’t have to trek to Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena to be in the audience at this annual festival—there’s live event coverage streaming on Hulu. Among the acts on 2023’s star-studded lineup are the always fantastic Foo Fighters, Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, TLC, Lenny Kravitz, Sheryl Crow, Fall Out Boy, Kane Brown, and rapper Lil Wayne. Ryan Seacrest hosts. For Lollapalooza in August, Hulu delivered roughly 20 hours of performances daily on two different channels. We’re ready for more music to our ears!
Law & Order: SVU: Complete Season 24
September 23
iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream (Only on Hulu)
The Almond and the Seahorse, 2022
What’s Love Got to Do With It?, 2022
September 25
Krapopolis: Series Premiere
September 26
Kitchen Nightmares: Season 8 Premiere
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 2 Premiere
September 27
Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Reality shows about the search for love are a dime a dozen (roses). The twist for this one is that it features five generations of Alabama women. “When I came up with this idea of a romantic drama featuring real people,” exec producer Lauren Weber has said, “I wanted it to take place in a very small, beautiful, quaint town where everybody had good values and knew each other.” As for the range of ages, she continues, “Love is very different depending on your age. It goes through many phases and experiences.”
September 28
The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Masked Singer: Season 10 Premiere
Snake Oil: Series Premiere
Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story
Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home: Complete Season 1
Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 1-2
Surviving Marriage: Complete Season 1
They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: Complete Season 1
The Accountant, 2016
September 29
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 22 Premiere
Lego Masters: Season 4 Premiere
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 10
Sweetwater, 2023
Leaving This Month:
September 1
This Means War, 2010
September 4
You’re Not You, 2014
September 8
Wild Horses, 2015
September 10
Dirty Weekend, 2015
In Dubious Battle, 2016
September 11
Blackfish, 2013
The Grand Seduction, 2013
September 14
360, 2011
Life Partners, 2014
September 15
The Full Monty, 2007
September 22
Paris Can Wait, 2017
Summer DaysSummer Nights, 2021
Wrath of Man, 2021
September 23
One Shot, 2021
Skyfire, 2021
September 29
The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014
September 30
A Good Year, 2006
Alien, 1979
Alien 3, 1992
Alien Resurrection, 1997
Aliens, 1986
All the Right Moves, 1983
The Answer Man, 2009
Attack The Block, 2011
Bachelor Party, 1984
Bachelorette, 2012
Bandidas, 2006
Bottle Rocket, 1996
Brigsby Bear, 2017
The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, 2000
Brother, 2001
Bruno, 2009
Celeste and Jesse Forever, 2012
Center Stage, 2000
Center Stage: Turn It Up, 2008
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
City Of Joy, 1992
Cocktail, 1988
The Covenant, 2006
The Croods, 2013
Deja Vu, 2006
The Descendants, 2011
The Devil Has a Name, 2019
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard: With a Vengeance, 1995
Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, 1991
El Chicano, 2018
Elysium, 2013
Ender’s Game, 2013
Father of the Bride, 1991
Father of the Bride II, 1995
Flicka, 2006
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
The Guardian, 2006
Here Comes The Boom, 2012
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
The Hulk, 2003
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
The Internship, 2013
Joy Ride, 2001
Jumpin’ Jack Flash, 1986
Kick-Ass, 2010
Killing Gunther, 2017
King Kong, 2005
Lol, 2011
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, 2002
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, 2003
Made of Honor, 2008
The Man Who Knew Too Little, 1997
Maudie, 2017
Metro, 1997
The Monuments Men, 2014
Mortal Kombat, 2021
Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993
My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006
No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
The Omen, 2006
The Perfect Storm, 2000
Phone Booth, 2003
Pompeii, 2014
Real Steel, 2011
Red Tails, 2012
Rio, 2011
Shanghai Knights, 2003
Shanghai Noon, 2000
St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985
Step Brothers, 2008
Tim’s Vermeer, 2014
Total Recall, 2012
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
The Walk, 2015
The Weekend, 2019
We’re The Millers, 2013
What Happens in Vegas, 2008
What’s Love Got To Do With It, 1993
Whiplash, 2014
Wild Things, 1998