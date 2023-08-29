Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Josh Seiter Dies at 36

The Final Rose Subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

Josh Seiter, who appeared on Season 11 of ABC‘s The Bachelorette, has died. He was 36.

The passing was confirmed by Seiter’s family on Monday, August 28, who shared a statement on the former reality star’s Instagram page.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” Seiter’s family wrote. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world.”

“His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone,” the statement continued. “Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Seiter (@josh_seiter_official)



A cause of death has not been revealed as of writing, though the family ended their statement with a phone number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for “anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help.”

“We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being,” they added. “While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

Seiter appeared on the dating reality show back in 2015 (Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season) and was billed as a Law Student/Exotic Dancer from Chicago, Illinois. He was eliminated in the first week.

He has been open about his mental health struggles over the years, posting in 2021 about his battles with depression and anxiety when he was 21.

“The intrusive thoughts from my OCD built up over time and eventually caused me to go into a dissociative state of endless depression and anxiety leading to derealization and a psychotic break,” he shared in a previous Instagram post. “I attempted suicide, was hospitalized, underwent electroshock therapy, and was re-hospitalized.”

Seiter said he had “spent the last 11 years in therapy” and encouraged others to do the same. “If you are struggling right now with your mental health I want you to know you aren’t alone, there is hope and there are resources, and it does get better,” he stated.