‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Mike Batayeh’s Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Mike Batayeh, best known for playing Gus Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) laundromat owner Dennis Markowski in Breaking Bad, died on Thursday, June 1, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

As reported by the New York Post, the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Batayeh died by “asphyxia hanging.” No further details were provided.

Batayeh’s sister Diane previously told TMZ that he died in his sleep in his Michigan home following a heart attack. She said the death was very sudden, as the actor had no history of heart problems.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother Mike Batayeh on Thursday June 1 2023,” the family wrote in a Facebook statement on June 4. “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many. Funeral arrangements will be posted at a later date.”

According to the NY Post, a celebration of life service is set for June 16 at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Michigan.

A comedian and actor, Batayeh appeared in several films and TV series throughout his career, including The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, Battle Creek, Real Husbands of Hollywood, CSI: Miami, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. But he is perhaps most recognized for his three-episode stint in Breaking Bad, where he played the manager of Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat, a front for Gus Fring’s meth empire.

Batayeh is survived by brothers and sisters (Ida, Diane, MaryAnn, Madeline, and Theresa), along with numerous nieces and nephews.

If you are affected by any of the issues discussed in this article, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s toll-free number: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).