Man vs. Machine in ‘Miracle Workers’ Finale, ‘Futurama’ vs. Robot Santa, New Cases for ‘The Chelsea Detective,’ US Open Begins

Miracle Workers

Season Finale 10/9c

Spoofing Mad Max and Terminator-style post-apocalyptic cinema in its fourth season, the comedy anthology goes out with many bangs in a final battle between man and machine. When 100 killer robots led by NeuralNet (Lolly Adefope of the U.K. version of Ghosts) invade Boomtown, retired and newly pregnant warlord Freya (Geraldine Viswanathan) snaps back into action, while her mate Sid (Daniel Radcliffe) goes disturbingly feral. Can they preserve what’s left of suburbia, and is it even worth it?

Futurama

Machines are also a menace on the animated comedy, which finds the holidays in jeopardy thanks to the evil Robot Santa. “Get ready to sleep in heavenly peace!” crows the monstrous machine, as first Professor Farnsworth, and later the Laurel-and-Hardy team of Bender and Zoidberg, use the prof’s time-travel device to try to take down the metal Scrooge.

The Chelsea Detective

Season Premiere

Killing Eve’s Adrian Scarborough is Detective Inspector Max Arnold, an unorthodox but refined bloke who lives on a houseboat and rides his bike to work. In a second season of feature-length mysteries, Max begins a partnership with Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh (Vanessa Emme), who’s a fast learner when a case plunges them into the world of art galleries, dealers and unscrupulous collectors. Max’s ex, Astrid (Anamaria Marinca), runs her own gallery and shares helpful insight about the East German canvases that went missing during what appears to be a botched robbery-murder.

US Open Tennis

Coverage begins of the year’s final tennis Grand Slam, from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. All eyes will be on returning champ Carlos Alcaraz from Spain, who could eventually meet his Wimbledon rival Novak Djokovic (who sat out last year’s Open because of Covid vaccination issues) in the finals.

