She-Hulk Runs Wild, the World of Attenborough, ‘Telemarketers’ Finale, ‘Dark Winds’ Nears the End

National Geographic

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: In cult shows like Orphan Black and She-Hulk, Tatiana Maslany is a formidable presence. In nature, where naturalist Bear Grylls introduces her to the wilds of Wyoming’s Laramie Mountains, she’s way more vulnerable. In the series’ Season 2 finale, Grylls challenges the Emmy winner to face her fears by rappelling massive and icy cliffs and enduring a zero-degree shock to her system. (We’ve seen her turn green, let’s hope she doesn’t turn blue.)

BBC America

Attenborough: Behind the Lens

8/7c

SATURDAY: Filmed over seven years to mark nature documentarian Sir David Attenborough’s 90th birthday, this intimate profile (first released in 2016) meshes vintage and recent clips with new interviews to reveal what makes this indefatigable world explorer tick. At a time when most people would retire, Attenborough continues using the latest film technology to record nature in innovative ways while advocating for conservation of our precious planet.

Courtesy of HBO

Telemarketers

Season Finale 10/9c

SUNDAY: This quirky, engaging true-crime docuseries began innocently enough two decades ago, when teenage dropout Sam Lipman-Stern began filming the madcap antics of his workplace, a New Jersey telemarketing office that was later shut down by feds investigating fraud. Sam and colorful co-worker Pat Pespas decided to follow the money and the trail of loopholes that allowed these shady practices to flourish. In the finale, the filmmaking buddies become whistleblowers of an industry employing robocalls and AI to feather the nest of political action committees. Their journey takes them to Capitol Hill and a meeting with a U.S. Senator, but will any action be taken?

Michael Moriatis/AMC

Dark Winds

9/8c

SUNDAY: A solar eclipse looms over the penultimate episode of this compelling mystery drama’s second season, as Navajo Police lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (the excellent Zahn McClarnon) tries to break down the killer (Nicholas Logan) he went to such grueling lengths to take into custody before the feds take him away. Joe is desperate to find a link between the recent murders and the bomb blast that killed his son, and maybe P.I. Jim Chee’s (Kiowa Gordon) snooping around the People of Darkness cult will shed some light on the mystery.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: