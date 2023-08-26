She-Hulk Runs Wild, the World of Attenborough, ‘Telemarketers’ Finale, ‘Dark Winds’ Nears the End
She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany braves the wilds of the Wyoming mountains in the season finale of Running Wild with Bear Grylls. Nature documentarian Sir David Attenborough takes viewers Behind the Lens. HBO’s quirky docuseries Telemarketers ends with its whistleblowers heading to Capitol Hill. A solar eclipse looms over the penultimate episode of AMC’s Dark Winds mystery series.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge
SUNDAY: In cult shows like Orphan Black and She-Hulk, Tatiana Maslany is a formidable presence. In nature, where naturalist Bear Grylls introduces her to the wilds of Wyoming’s Laramie Mountains, she’s way more vulnerable. In the series’ Season 2 finale, Grylls challenges the Emmy winner to face her fears by rappelling massive and icy cliffs and enduring a zero-degree shock to her system. (We’ve seen her turn green, let’s hope she doesn’t turn blue.)
Attenborough: Behind the Lens
SATURDAY: Filmed over seven years to mark nature documentarian Sir David Attenborough’s 90th birthday, this intimate profile (first released in 2016) meshes vintage and recent clips with new interviews to reveal what makes this indefatigable world explorer tick. At a time when most people would retire, Attenborough continues using the latest film technology to record nature in innovative ways while advocating for conservation of our precious planet.
Telemarketers
SUNDAY: This quirky, engaging true-crime docuseries began innocently enough two decades ago, when teenage dropout Sam Lipman-Stern began filming the madcap antics of his workplace, a New Jersey telemarketing office that was later shut down by feds investigating fraud. Sam and colorful co-worker Pat Pespas decided to follow the money and the trail of loopholes that allowed these shady practices to flourish. In the finale, the filmmaking buddies become whistleblowers of an industry employing robocalls and AI to feather the nest of political action committees. Their journey takes them to Capitol Hill and a meeting with a U.S. Senator, but will any action be taken?
Dark Winds
SUNDAY: A solar eclipse looms over the penultimate episode of this compelling mystery drama’s second season, as Navajo Police lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (the excellent Zahn McClarnon) tries to break down the killer (Nicholas Logan) he went to such grueling lengths to take into custody before the feds take him away. Joe is desperate to find a link between the recent murders and the bomb blast that killed his son, and maybe P.I. Jim Chee’s (Kiowa Gordon) snooping around the People of Darkness cult will shed some light on the mystery.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Dream Wedding (Saturday, 8/7c, Great American Family): Romcom shenanigans ensue when two sisters enter a raffle for a dream wedding package with no intention of walking down the aisle, but when Kate (Rebecca Dalton) wins the prize, she needs to come up with a romantic fix to avoid embarrassment.
- Napa Ever After (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): A nice tumbler of your favorite red will go nicely with this romance of a lawyer (Denise Boutté) who heads to wine country to renovate her estranged grandmother’s winery with the help of a handsome local (Colin Lawrence).
- Back to School with Me (starts at 9 am/8c, MeTV): A sign that summer is waning: a marathon of back-to-school themed episodes of vintage comedies including Saved by the Bell, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, The Brady Bunch, Leave It to Beaver, The Beverly Hillbillies (Jethro in grade school!), Gilligan’s Island, Mama’s Family and The Love Boat.
- Heartland (Sunday, 7/6c, UPtv): A flood sends evacuees to Hudson, Alberta, where Amy (Amber Marshall) works her magic with a traumatized horse.
- When Calls the Heart (Sunday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): While Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) adjust to new parenthood, Lucas (Chris McNally) surprises his fiancée Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) with that secret project he’s been working on.
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (Sunday, 8/7c, CNN): In “Without Roe: The New Abortion Landscape,” immersive reporting tracks a network of organizers and pilots helping women travel to states where they can access legal abortion.
- The Winter King (Sunday, 9/8c, MGM+): The grim retelling of the King Arthur legend gets even darker when High King Uther (Eddie Marsan) takes a turn for the worse, unleashing savage retribution from rival king Gundleus (Simon Merrells), who’d be right at home at Game of Thrones’ Red Wedding.