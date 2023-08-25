Tatiana Maslany Freezes in ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge’ Finale (VIDEO)

Tatiana Maslany probably wishes she had anything in common with the She-Hulk in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of her episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

Maslany’s adventures come in the season finale, airing August 27, and among them is learning about how to deal with hypothermia — by getting into freezing cold water! Host Bear Grylls talks her through control and staying calm, then has her list the five stages of hypothermia.

She’s right with the first two — shivering and not shivering — but Grylls stops her when she gets to the third. Watch the full clip above to hear the rest of the stages then to find out what to do if you do spend time in freezing cold water.

In her episode of the National Geographic series, the Orphan Black star takes a journey across Wyoming’s Laramie Mountains with Grylls. Maslany admits that while she’s fearless on the screen, she can’t tap into that same bravery in the real world. So, Grylls challenges her to conquer massive cliff rappels, menacingly icy cliffs, and a zero-degree cold shock to the body to help her overcome her fears.

Before the current season premiered, Grylls told TV Insider it is getting harder to push himself on these adventures. “But hard isn’t bad,” he noted. “Hard is a challenge. We’ve always got to try to rise up to meet that. I do a lot more stretching now, but in many ways I’m fitter than I have been for years.”

Prior to Maslany, the guests this season were: Bradley Cooper in the Wyoming Basin, Benedict Cumberbatch on the Isle of Skye, Cynthia Erivo in the Brecon Beacons Mountains, Troy Kotsur in the Scottish Highlands, Russell Brand in the Hebrides Islands, Rita Ora in the Valley of Fire, and Daveed Diggs in the Great Basin Desert.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Season Finale, Sunday, August 27, 9/8c, National Geographic