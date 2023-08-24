New CNN Channel to Stream on Max at No Extra Cost

CNN is coming to Max in September with a 24/7 news channel focusing on breaking news and CNN Originals.

Warner Bros. Discovery made the announcement today, Thursday, August 24, unveiling CNN Max, which will be included with all Max packages, including Max With Ads ($9.99/month), Max Ad-Free ($15.99/month), and Max Ultimate Ad-Free ($19.99/month).

The service will include CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker, Fredricka Whitfield, and Jim Sciutto, with the latter also leading breaking news coverage in the afternoons.

There will also be a number of CNN Originals, including Anderson Cooper 360, Amanpour, The Lead With Jake Tapper, and The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer. In addition, the service will feature live programming from CNN U.S. and CNN International.

“As we laid out at our launch only a few months ago, our vision for Max is to be ‘The One to Watch’ for all members of a household,” JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, said in a statement (per TVLine). “We have the broadest and highest quality entertainment offering, and now will include world-leading news as a meaningful addition for all Max subscribers, at no extra charge.”

Perrette continued, “CNN Max is differentiated by having 24/7 news at its core from CNN, the leading global news organization, and being available on a scaled streaming service in the U.S., which has a significantly younger and additive audience compared to traditional TV. This provides even more quality choices for Max customers who will be able to easily catch up on what is happening in the world, particularly in moments of breaking news, all within one seamless experience.”

“We’re excited to engage our Max community in this initial beta stage to help us learn and develop what appeals most to our customers in this new genre,” he concluded.

CNN Max comes after the failed launch of CNN+ last year, which WBD shut down just four weeks after it debuted.