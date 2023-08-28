‘Bargain Block’: Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Talk Season 3 Challenges & Show Secrets

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are back on the Bargain Block for season 3. The hit HGTV series sees the dynamic duo acquire rundown and abandoned houses in the Detroit area with the help of longtime realtor Shea Hicks-Whitfield.

Bynum, a noted renovation expert and designer, works alongside business and romantic partner Thomas, a builder and carpenter, to transform these once-often dilapidated eyesores into desirable and affordable properties.

Over the years the couple’s efforts in shining up these diamonds in the rough have led to the beautification of many neighborhoods in the Motor City. Here the two open up about what stands out during the ongoing season, as well as what advice they would give someone looking into flipping houses.

Let’s first talk about the premiere where you took on three neighboring abandoned homes. You run into some challenges including some massive delays stemming from missing paperwork and not having Shea help with an open house.

Keith Brynum: Every season has its challenges for sure. This season definitely went back to the roots of the business on the smaller, really bad houses. Last season we did a couple of larger places. We really dive into the more affordable and smaller houses this time around. It has been a little easier than the COVID time but trying to do an open house without Sheah is a nightmare.

Evan Thomas: That renovation lasted around nine months, waiting and waiting and waiting. You saw in the episode we actually completed a bunch of other homes during that process. It got to the point where the holding costs were getting kind of crazy, and we had to finish it. Once we were cleared it was all hands on deck to get this thing done and sold as fast as possible.

Have you faced any additional mountains to climb in terms of supply chain or increased costs given the economy?

Keith: There are definitely some problems with the finances every now and then. Most of the houses still squeak out a small profit. The ones that don’t, we don’t lose a ton. I will say sourcing, especially thrift stores and vintage pieces has gotten really crazy because I see a lot of people diving into that. It has been popular for a long time, but I feel it has been a climb especially now. Trying to find something decent at the thrift store has gotten a lot harder but still fun.

Evan: We have noticed that in terms of construction and sourcing of materials things have gotten better over the last year or two. The costs of materials have gone down but the cost of labor has gone up. I would say overall our budgets have gone up since the first season and gone higher into season 2 and now.

What can you say about the next project you tackle this season?

Evan: The next one is not only one of the funniest ones, mainly because of Shea. The houses are very wild and fun. They really turned out beautiful. They will definitely bring polarizing opinions. One of them specifically. The two in that episode are really cute.

It’s always fun seeing how Shea reacts to a certain property and what’s initially inside these properties.

Keith: She has learned to wear her galoshes to the walkthroughs and not the nice shoes.

What is it like being a couple and finding that work-life balance as you continue to get busier?

Keith: Martha Stewart so famously once said I never found work-life balance. But I think we love what we do so much that it balances out in that way. There are a lot of exciting things happening continually and pretty much we live out a lot of fantasies. We’re getting to do a lot of houses. We’re getting to be really creative. The television show doesn’t hurt. That has been fun and exciting. It’s just fun to see it grow.

You’re doing such great work for Detroit with the show. A city that doesn’t always have the best reputation. How has it been being able to change perceptions of the Motor City?

Keith: We’ve definitely been able to do a lot of houses in the same neighborhood. That helps a lot on multiple levels. You can definitely feel an energetic shift a little bit. The city has done a lot to help the particular neighborhood we’re working in by demoing houses and adding bike lanes, preparing sidewalks, and planting trees. There is a genuine sense of excitement and progress.

We see Shea in the premiere pregnant, and she later has her baby. Does it get you thinking about expanding on your family?

Evan: I’m fine with this uncle role. We have our little dog, Belle. For right now, that’s all we can handle. Beau is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen, but it adds a level of complexity to a person’s life that I’m not quite mentally prepared for at the moment. Maybe one day. Not today.

How does it feel that you’ve helped bring more LGBTQ representation to HGTV in recent years?

Keith: I think we just try and be ourselves as much as possible. Luckily the show doesn’t try to change that. We can be authentically who we are. I think in itself has a benefit for people to just see gay people just living their life normally. It’s not normally the case. Here you have a show where it’s just people living their life in a normal way like anyone else. I think that in itself is beneficial.

On top of everything you have your own home and retail space/studio Nine Design you’re developing. Does your approach change when it’s for something you’re not selling?

Keith: All the work we’ve done at Nine has been a slow burn. Whatever cash we have, we put in the building. It has been a multi-year process getting it better and better over time That’s how it will be for a while.

Evan: The only difference from working on our own project is we’ll probably spend a little more time trying to figure out the best possible paint color and the right cabinets. We have to make these decisions quicker with the other houses we sell. They still turn out good but we definitely pour over stuff a little bit more when it’s for us.

Earlier this summer, you worked on Barbie’s Dreamhouse Challenge. How is it collaborating with other HGTV personalities?

Keith: It’s super fun to work on these projects where we can get together with others going through the same stuff. Some viewers might think that what we do is easy. But we all have pretty intense jobs doing this. It’s nice to talk to people going through the same thing. There is just a sense of camaraderie there that is fun and unique. It’s a lot of personalities coming together. It can be a little intimidating when you’re in the middle of it, but a lot of fun to be around. That was really cool to be a part of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Any fellow HGTV stars you’re close with?

Keith: We hang out a lot with Dave and Jenny [Marrs]. Jonathan Knight, I remember when I first met him I was starstruck. He was just so sweet and normal and made us feel welcome in that moment. I remember thinking at that moment, “He is so famous, and has been around for so long. It was nice to meet someone you can put a face and a human part to it. I love him. He is the sweetest.

What advice would give someone who is looking into doing what you’re doing?

Keith: I would say do your research. I do a lot of searching online about any process you can think of. Whether it’s buying a house or some tricky part of a renovation. All of this takes time and research. We like diving into the details. Evan is particularly good at it and trying to figure out the most effective way of doing things. Do your research and keep an open mind when going into these projects. A lot of people will hit a wall and have frustrations. It happens, but they’ll turn away from the project. We see a lot of houses on the market that somebody buys and then can’t finish and ends up back on the market. I think you have to keep an open mind and do your research.

How does season 3 stand out in your eyes?

Keith: I think this is the best season of Bargain Block yet. It’s the funniest and ultimately some of the best designs we’ve ever done.

Evan: I’m proud of every single house we’ve done. Sometimes we finish something and know it’s not perfect. But I feel like this season was strong on the design and construction.

Bargain Block, Wednesdays, 9/8c, HGTV