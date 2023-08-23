Chip & Joanna Gaines Developing Roller Skating Dance Competition Series

Chip and Joanna Gaines are working on a new show.

Magnolia Network has announced that Chip and Joanna Gaines are executive producing an untitled project in development for Max: the first ever nation-wide roller dancing competition series. It’s slated for early 2024.

This series is described as “a nostalgic, family-friendly competition” and it will feature the top roller-skating crews in America, with teams from Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York and St. Louis representing the best skaters who are ready to roll.

“Putting on a pair of roller skates is like reuniting with your childhood. There’s just something about it that appeals to everyone,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a statement. “Kids, adults and everyone in between will have fun watching these talented crews come together and skate their hearts out, and we are so excited to bring this nostalgic competition to life.”

More details about the series will be announced in the coming months.

Magnolia Network is a media joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Warner Bros. Discovery. It features a family-friendly library of premium, Emmy-winning unscripted original content streaming on Max and discovery+ as well as a brand-immersive app and a cable network.

“We don’t want to try too hard. We want to find things in their natural element and highlight the beauty in that simplicity. Anything over the top, I don’t think that’s for us as much,” Joanna Gaines told TV Insider in July 2021 of launching the network. “We’re finding people in their natural elements doing what they’re passionate about. We don’t need it to be showy or dramatic, we need it to be authentically them. … if you believe in these stories and there’s something about this that brings you hope or inspires you, we promise you it will be time well spent.”