TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (August 21-27): ‘Ahsoka,’ ‘Riverdale’ Finale & More

Meredith Jacobs
'Ahsoka,' 'Riverdale,' and 'The Bachelorette'
Disney+; The CW; ABC

Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 21-27.

The latest Star Wars series on Disney+ premieres this week — earlier than usual, too! — meaning that Ahsoka (August 22), starring Rosario Dawson as the former Jedi knight, tops our list. Also on streaming, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On returns (August 23 on Netflix), with more couples putting their relationships to the test while getting a glimpse at life with another potential partner.

It’s a week for finales. On The CW on August 23, both Riverdale — with an older Betty (Lili Reinhart) reliving her past in the ’50s — and Nancy Drew — can Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) break their curse? — saying goodbye for good. And over on ABC, Charity Lawson makes her choice on The Bachelorette (August 21, was #10 last week). Has she found love?

Plus, in movies this week, it’s all about the Sandlers in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (August 25 on Netflix). Adam Sandler and his wife and daughters star in the comedy about the friendship between best friends’ epic bat mitzvahs going awry.

Also returning to the list from last week are Billions (was #4), Only Murders in the Building (was #5), Big Brother (was #6), and And Just Like That… (was #14).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.

