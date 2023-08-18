‘Riverdale’ Series Finale: Gang Says Goodbye in the ‘50s (PHOTOS)

Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart in 'Riverdale'
Riverdale

Well, the Riverdale gang is still in the ’50s, though they do know about their past (in the future that they can’t go back to) and have even seen (the happy) bits of it. But going into the series finale, airing August 23, only Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) know everything.

But everyone looks happy in the photos, which do focus on the ’50s timeline (where they’ve been all season), from the aptly-titled “Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale.” That being said, according to the logline for the hour, we will see the present day again.

“Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored,” according to The CW. Is Jughead that “special friend,” since he, too, remembers all? Is it Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) who restored their memories? Is it someone else? And who will end up together?

With this episode, Riverdale concludes a seven-year run after premiering on The CW in 2017. Scroll down for a look at the photos, which include the Core Four together, milkshakes at Pop’s, a couple of the parents, and much more.

Riverdale, Series Finale, Wednesday, August 23, 9/8c, The CW

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper in 'Riverdale' - 'Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale'
Justine Yeung/The CW

Betty (Lili Reinhart)

KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse in 'Riverdale' - 'Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale'
Justine Yeung/The CW

Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse)

KJ Apa and Camila Mendes in 'Riverdale'
Justine Yeung/The CW

Archie and Veronica (Camila Mendes)

Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan in 'Riverdale'
The CW

Choni!

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller in 'Riverdale' - 'Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale'
The CW

Kevin (Casey Cott)

Drew Ray Tanner and Abby Ross in 'Riverdale'
The CW

Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Midge (Abby Ross)

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones in 'Riverdale' - 'Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale'
Justine Yeung/The CW

Jughead

Molly Ringwald as Mary Andrews and KJ Apa as Archie Andrews in 'Riverdale'
Justine Yeung/The CW

Mary (Molly Ringwald) and Archie

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones and Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper in 'Riverdale' - 'Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale'
Justine Yeung/The CW

The ones who remember all

Charles Melton in 'Riverdale' - 'Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale'
The CW

Reggie (Charles Melton)

Mӓdchen Amick as Alice Cooper in 'Riverdale' - 'Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale'
The CW

Alice (Mӓdchen Amick)

Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and KJ Apa in 'Riverdale'
Justine Yeung/The CW

The Core Four

