‘Riverdale’ Series Finale: Gang Says Goodbye in the ‘50s (PHOTOS)

Well, the Riverdale gang is still in the ’50s, though they do know about their past (in the future that they can’t go back to) and have even seen (the happy) bits of it. But going into the series finale, airing August 23, only Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) know everything.

But everyone looks happy in the photos, which do focus on the ’50s timeline (where they’ve been all season), from the aptly-titled “Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale.” That being said, according to the logline for the hour, we will see the present day again.

“Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored,” according to The CW. Is Jughead that “special friend,” since he, too, remembers all? Is it Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) who restored their memories? Is it someone else? And who will end up together?

With this episode, Riverdale concludes a seven-year run after premiering on The CW in 2017. Scroll down for a look at the photos, which include the Core Four together, milkshakes at Pop’s, a couple of the parents, and much more.

Riverdale, Series Finale, Wednesday, August 23, 9/8c, The CW