‘Better Call Saul’ Star Rhea Seehorn Would Love to Play Kim Wexler Again

After seven years of playing Kim Wexler on AMC‘s Better Call Saul, Rhea Seehorn finally said goodbye to the character last August in the series finale. However, she is hoping to one day return as the intelligent and intensely driven public defender.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Seehorn said of Kim, “I don’t think that I will ever forget her,” adding, “I hope one day there’s an occasion to revisit these characters.”

“Getting to play one character over the course of seven years, and the massive allowance of evolving and subtext and growth that they allowed us to play — she feels very three-dimensional as a human to me,” the Emmy-nominated actress continued.

“There are parts of her that, as an actor and as a human, I am still trying to learn from, but I’m not fully successful. I don’t have a poker face like she does. I would like to not nervously fill silences,” she shared. “It was very meaningful to me to meet fans that Kim meant so much to and for me to realize they are often her greatest confidants in scenes because she doesn’t let other people in the room know what she’s thinking.”

Reehorn starred alongside Bob Odenkirk in the Breaking Bad spin-off, playing Jimmy McGill’s (Odenkirk) confidant turned love interest and eventual wife. She, Odenkirk, and the AMC series are all again nominated for Emmy Awards, which will air on January 15, 2024. Seehorn has yet to win an Emmy.

“I’m thrilled, it’s very exciting,” she said of being nominated. “I’m so happy that the show is nominated. I was so proud of how Peter [Gould, showrunner] handled those final six episodes and everybody’s writing and direction on them. As a fan of the show, in addition to being in it, I thought it was so respectful of the fans, the characters and the story.”

The critically acclaimed series wrapped up last year, and watching those final episodes air was when the moment sunk in for Seehorn that she wouldn’t be playing Kim again.

“I agree with Bob; he has said that it kind of wasn’t until it aired, and then you really started to realize, “Oh, we’re not going back.” Because normally, we wait for a long time and it airs and then we’ll go back [into production],” she explained.

“But in the beginning, there was an awareness that these are their final stories that we’re telling — at least for now. Luckily, it felt appropriate. It felt very real for the characters and it felt very satisfying after having worked on them for so long, to do these things together in the end.”