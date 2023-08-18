‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Sets Premiere Date — Watch Teaser (VIDEO)

“The stories that I have told you about Greek gods and half-bloods, they are real.” And those stories are coming to Disney+ this year.

The streaming service has announced that the highly-anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by Rick Riordan, will premiere on Wednesday, December 20, with the first two episodes. The rest of the season will then be released weekly. This news comes on the same day as Percy Jackson’s birthday and also includes a new teaser, with footage from the series, which you can watch above.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus (the late Lance Reddick), accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The series also features notable guest stars Lin-Manuel Miranda (as Hermes), Megan Mullally (as Alecto, a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds), Toby Stephens (as Poseidon), Virginia Kull (as Sally Jackson), Jason Mantzoukas (as Dionysus, a.k.a. Mr. D), Jay Duplass (as Hades), Glynn Turman (as Chiron, a.k.a. Mr. Brunner), Adam Copeland (as Ares), Charlie Bushnell (as Luke Castellan), Dior Goodjohn (as Clarisse La Rue), Jessica Parker Kennedy (as Medusa), Olivea Morton (as Nancy Bobofit), Suzanne Cryer (as Echidna), Timm Sharp (as Gabe Ugliano), and Timothy Omundson (as Hephaestus).

Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books — which have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide — to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love. Riordan and Steinberg wrote the first two episodes, which were directed by James Bobin. Joining Steinberg, Shotz, Rick Riordan, and Bobin as executive producers are Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

There is some great merchandise on its way too. Brand extensions, coming this fall, for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series will include a cross-category product line of apparel, accessories, stationery, and tie-in books available at Hot Topic, Box Lunch, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Series Premiere (two episodes), Wednesday, December 20, Disney+