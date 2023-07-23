Disney+ Unveils ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Character Posters

Excitement for Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has reached mythic proportions with the release of character posters for the trio at the heart of the upcoming series.

On social media yesterday, Saturday, July 22, Disney+ revealed posters depicting Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Grover (Aryan Simhadri).

In this YA adaptation, Percy is a 12-year-old demigod who’s “just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt,” as Disney+ explains. “With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

Annabeth, meanwhile, is a daughter of the Greek goddess Athena. “Annabeth is a brilliant strategist with an active and curious mind,” Disney+ says. “After having spent the last five years at Camp Half-Blood, she longs to test her mettle in the human world, of which she barely remembers. She trains Percy to survive the mythological world, and in turn, he helps her connect with her humanity.”

And Grover is a satyr, half boy and half goat, who’s disguised as a 12-year-old human. “Grover cares deeply about others and will always choose what is best for them, sometimes at his own expense,” the streamer tells fans. “Though cautious by nature, he’ll always throw himself into a fight to protect his friends, especially his best friend Percy Jackson.”

The TV show — based on the same best-selling Rick Riordan book series that already inspired two movies in the early 2010s — hails from 20th Television and Disney Branded Television. Riordan wrote the pilot with Jon Steinberg (The Old Man), and James Bobin (The Mysterious Benedict Society) directed that first installment. Steinberg and Dan Shotz will oversee the series, and other executive producers on the series include Rick and Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Monica Owusu-Breen.

The Percy Jackson cast also includes Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Adam Copeland as Ares, Glynn Turman as Chiron, Megan Mullally as Alecto, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes. In a posthumous appearance, the late Lance Reddick will play Zeus in the series, which is due for release in 2024.