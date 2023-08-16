‘Wonder Years’ Finale, ‘Dogs’ in the Doghouse, Funny ‘Fight’ Club, Food Fights (‘Battle of the Decades,’ ‘Food Stars’ Finale)

ABC/Matt Miller

The Wonder Years

Season Finale 9/8c

The gently amusing coming-of-age reboot, transplanted to 1969 Alabama, ends its second season with back-to-back episodes. The first celebrates the 75th birthday of gruff Granddaddy Clisby (Richard Gant), which sparks a renewal of sibling rivalry between Bill (Dulé Hill) and his successful older brother Melvin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), whose perfect family may not be so perfect after all. In the finale, the Williams family takes a trip through Disney/ABC synergy, when a family road vacation makes a stop at an Austin, Texas university Kim (Laura Kariuki) is considering attending en route to young Dean’s (Elisha “EJ” Williams) dream destination: Disneyland. (Why not Disney World, which is closer? It didn’t open until 1971.) Along the way, Bill reflects on life choices not taken, advising Kim in an emblematic moment: “Part of becoming an adult is being comfortable with the uncertainty.” (Speaking of uncertainty, The Wonder Years’ future is shaky at best, given how long this season sat on the shelf.)

Shane Brown/FX

Reservation Dogs

After last week’s disturbing detour with the mythical Deer Lady—who no one believes Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) actually met—the irreverent comedy about restless Indigenous teens returns to classic form with a slice-of-life episode about consequences. The Dogs are assigned menial tasks in penance for their unsanctioned California getaway on a day of “Bingo Friday” and other mundane yet slyly humorous observations. While Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) becomes fascinated by a local “real medicine” man, and Cheese (Lane Factor) has a literally eye-opening epiphany, life goes on and you never want it to end.

Brett Roedel/Hulu

Miguel Wants To Fight

Movie Premiere

A teen comedy tweaks the culture of toxic masculinity when sweet-natured high school junior Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores), who has grown up in a rough neighborhood but never thrown a punch, decides it’s finally time to initiate a brawl of his own. Easier said than done, as Miguel entertains Bruce Lee and Matrix-style fantasies while embarking on a series of farcical mishaps that might just inspire him to keep giving peace a chance.

Food Network

Battle of the Decades

Series Premiere 10/9c

Teams divided by a generation gap tackle challenges involving vintage gadgets (like the Easy-Bake Oven) and the latest viral trends to see who can create food that stands the test of time. Jonathan Bennett hosts as three teams of two first unearth a culinary time capsule, then move on to a modern treat, then in the finale, the last remaining team splits up in a head-to-head contest, pitting old vs. new school to reinvent a classic dish. Earlier, Guy’s Grocery Games: All-Star Invitational (9/8c) launches a five-week tournament, with Guy Fieri putting renowned chefs through the Flavortown Market gauntlet, starting with an “Express Lane” challenge in which the chefs make a signature sandwich and side with only eight ingredients.

Ray Mickshaw/FOX

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars

Season Finale 9/8c

In the season finale, good taste in marketing is at least as important as what’s being served when the three remaining entrepreneurs create pop-up shops (with the help of three previous contestants) to showcase their brands. Two undercover experts are among those analyzing the products, helping Gordon Ramsay determine the winner of a $250,000 investment in their dream project.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: