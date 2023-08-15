‘American Horror Story’ With Kim Kardashian & Emma Roberts Sets Season 12 Premiere Date for ‘Delicate’

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Emma Roberts in 'American Horror Story' Season 12
FX

Spooky season is kicking off a little earlier for FX as the network announced American Horror Story‘s Season 12 premiere date for Wednesday, September 20.

The latest chapter of Ryan Murphy‘s horror anthology is titled Delicate and will be split into two parts with Part 1 arriving in September and the other half has yet to receive a debut date. As previously teased in an eerie video promo, Season 12 is titled Delicate and features Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevingne among others.

Emma Roberts in 'American Horror Story' Season 12

(Credit: FX)

A newly released poster revealing the premiere date features Roberts who is cradling a large spider like a child against her stylishly dressed body. In the social media tease for the premiere date, American Horror Story‘s page wrote, “Don’t worry. We’ll hold you. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX.”

The latest chapter takes inspiration from Danielle Valentine’s recently released novel, Delicate Condition. It’s described as a feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby. According to the book’s description, it tells the story of a woman named Anna Alcott, a young indie actress who is going through a grueling IVF journey.

See Kim Kardashian in 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Teaser
See Kim Kardashian in 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Teaser

When her appointments are swapped around and medicines go missing without her knowledge, Anna begins thinking someone is messing with her, but no one will listen to her pleas for help, not even her husband. After a doctor’s told her she’s had a miscarriage, Anna isn’t convinced and she tries to understand what life she’s harboring inside of her.

In addition to Roberts, Kardashian, and Delevingne, Season 12 of American Horror Story features Mj Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, and Zachary Quinto. Stay tuned for more on American Horror Story as we approach the Season 12 premiere at FX and catch the exciting teaser images, above.

American Horror Story, Season 12 Premiere, Wednesday, September 20, FX (next day on Hulu)

