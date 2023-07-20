A new teaser trailer for the twelfth season of American Horror Story has finally arrived, and with it, the leading lineup and its official title, American Horror Story: Delicate.

The moody and dark footage scored to a cryptic version of the “Rock-a-Bye Baby” nursery rhyme showcases series veteran Emma Roberts (Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984) and Kim Kardashian as headliners of the season alongside Carnival Row‘s Cara Delevingne.

Footage shows a group of women in platinum blonde wigs and latex dancing in unison, only to reveal the leading ladies of the season dressed the same way. With images of a bassinet crib, a baby bird’s nest, and an egg falling from a tree, we can assume motherhood will play a significant role. Not to mention the mother of four, Kardashian, is seen holding a baby towards the end, dressed in the same latest and platinum hair as the dancers.

According to the synopsis, indie actress Anna Alcott suspects someone’s trying to make sure she can’t balance her public life with a grueling IVF journey: “Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows. And despite everything she’s gone through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her.”

“Then her doctor tells her she’s had a miscarriage — except Anna’s convinced she’s still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim,” continues the description. “She can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it’s taking on her weakening body. Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can’t help but wonder what exactly she’s carrying inside of her…and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong.”

Halley Feiffer serves as the writer and showrunner this season.

Joining Feiffer as executive producers are creator Ryan Murphy, co-creator Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Scott Robertson.

American Horror Story, Season 12, TBA, FX