‘Only Murders’ Welcomes Meryl Streep, Hard Knocks With the Jets, ‘Justified’s Long Con, ‘Hot Wheels’ Finale

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

Season Premiere

“Why does murder always have to be such a dreary business, anyway?” wonders fountain of mirth Martin Short in the third season of Hulu’s mystery spoof. The guest casting rises to a new level with the addition of Meryl Streep as one of the stars—and suspects—in comeback-seeking theater director Oliver Putnam’s (Short) new show, whose opening night is sullied when the egotistical leading man (Paul Rudd in gleeful jerk mode) drops dead. Steve Martin and Selena Gomez also star as the series tries to juggle putting on a show with solving a crime. (See the full review.)

HBO

Hard Knocks

Season Premiere 10/9c

Not showcased on the behind-the-scenes docuseries since 2010’s Sports Emmy-winning season, the Jets take the spotlight in a new five-episode run that’s likely to focus significantly on the team’s new marquee talent: four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, in his first season since leaving the Green Bay Packers. Cameras are embedded in the Jets’ New Jersey training camp as third-year head coach Robert Seleh prepares the team, including Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, and defensive All-Pros C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams, for the grueling season ahead.

Chuck Hodes/FX

Justified: City Primeval

10/9c

“That judge’s book is like an ATM,” gloats psychopathic “Oklahoma Wildman” Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) as he amps up his blackmail and extortion schemes, using scandalous intel from a murdered judge’s black book. Arrested Development’s David Cross guest-stars as one of his unfortunate marks. Transplanted U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) hasn’t let up his manhunt for the madman, but his growing closeness to defense lawyer Caroline Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis) is proving quite the distraction.

James Stack/NBC

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge

Season Finale 10/9c

In Part 2 of the reality competition’s season finale, auto enthusiast Jay Leno is on hand to help pick which of the final three contestants drives home with $50,000. Bonus prize: The winner gets to see their Hot Wheels design turned into a toy on sale to the public.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

Frontline (10/9c, PBS): In the special edition Inside the Iranian Uprising, producers present footage filmed by young Iranian protesters in the wake of a woman’s death in police custody over the Islamic regime’s strict dress code. The crackdown by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ’s forces has resulted in deaths estimated at more than 500, including 27 children.

’s forces has resulted in deaths estimated at more than 500, including 27 children. Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (streaming on Prime Video): A sports documentary goes inside the NBA’s developmental league, profiling some of the top recruits (including this year’s #3 draft pick Scoot Henderson) in the 2022-23 season as they chase their dream in the minors to make it to the big time.

Untold: Johnny Football (streaming on Netflix): The sports anthology’s latest cautionary tale involves Johnny Manziel , dubbed “Johnny Football” after his explosive college-football debut at Texas A&M as the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy. Fame and fortune led to self-destructive excess, which he reveals in candid interviews.

, dubbed “Johnny Football” after his explosive college-football debut at Texas A&M as the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy. Fame and fortune led to self-destructive excess, which he reveals in candid interviews. Never Seen Again (streaming on Paramount+): The missing-persons true-crime docuseries returns for a fourth season.