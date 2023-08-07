Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 7-13.

Billions returns (August 11, with linear premiere August 13 on Showtime), as does Damian Lewis as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (wanting “back in the game”), so of course the Wall Street drama tops our list this week. After taking a week off, Outlander will air its midseason finale (August 11 on Starz), with Jamie (Sam Heughan) fighting in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga, before going on hiatus until the second half of Season 7 sometime in 2024. (Get double the Sam Heughan with the Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham Season 2 premiere the same night.)

Over on streaming, Only Murders in the Building returns for its third season (August 8 on Hulu) to solve Paul Rudd‘s murder and see how Meryl Streep fits into the mystery. Netflix explores the origins of the opioid crises in the United States with Painkiller (August 10), starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, and Taylor Kitsch.

In reality TV this week, The Challenge: USA returns for its second season on CBS with a two-part premiere (August 10 and 13) and MTV vets joining the mix. Plus, MasterChef reaches its 250th episode (August 9 on FOX).

Returning to the list from last week are Big Brother (was #1), Reservation Dogs (was #3), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (was #9), The Bachelorette (was #13), and And Just Like That… (was #15).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?