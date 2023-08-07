‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Does Karaoke With Amy Schneider, Sam Buttrey & More in Vegas

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

James Holzhauer teamed up with his Jeopardy! Masters rivals, including Amy Schneider, Sam Buttrey, and Mattea Roach, over the weekend for a karaoke spectacle in Las Vegas.

The Jeopardy! stars came together with other trivia titans for a fundraising event for the charity organization Project 150, which “provides support and services to homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged high school students so they can remain in school, graduate, and build bright futures.”

“Just wrapped up karaoke night with Amy Schneider, Sam Buttrey, Jason Zuffranieri, Sam Kavanaugh and Maggie Speak,” Holzhauer tweeted on Saturday, August 5. “My life is cooler than yours.”

Public school teacher Wade Whitehead shared several photos from the event featuring many Jeopardy! champs.

“Many thanks to @James_Holzhauer @AmodioMatt @Jeopardamy @mattearoach @sam_kavanaugh and the @Jeopardy squad for a truly unforgettable (and immensely helpful) day and, especially, for bringing attention to the noble mission of @project150lv,” Whitehead tweeted.

As part of the event, Holzhauer and his fellow Jeopardy! stars held a boot camp for budding game show contestants, featuring various workshops and seminars.

“We’re finally at a moment in time where we have enough trivia celebrities (that) we can get people together for a great cause,” Holzhauer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’re dispensing real world advice that people can take to the bank.”

Also taking part in the camp were Brad Rutter, Sam Kavanaugh, Matt Amodio, Jason Zuffranieri, and Troy Meyer, a recent Season 39 champion who actually took part in the boot camp last year.

“I got on the show because I was here,” Meyer revealed. “They came and auditioned all the boot camp attendees, and I got my shot. The camp is a cool chance to compete and hang out with the great champions and to show that you can hang with the big players.”