Angus Cloud’s Mother Says His Death Wasn’t Intentional: ‘His Last Day Was a Joyful One’

Lisa Cloud, mother of Euphoria star Angus Cloud, wrote a lengthy Facebook post to thank fans for their support following the actor’s death on Monday, July 31. But she also cleared up a rumor about the 25-year-old’s passing.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional,” Lisa wrote in her post on Friday, August 4. “I want you to know that is not the case.”

On Monday, the Cloud family told TMZ that Angus had died earlier that day and had “intensely struggled” following the death of his father the previous week. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family added at the time.

But Lisa wrote on Friday that Angus was making plans for his future at the time of his death.

“I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” she said. “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with [the] intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight, we said how much we loved each other, and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep, and didn’t wake up.”

Lisa also said that Angus may have died of an accidental overdose. “But it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world,” she said. “His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance, and love.”

Angus’ mother also referenced the skull fracture the actor explained in a Variety interview last year. (He said that he broke his skull falling into a construction pit in downtown Oakland, California, in 2013.)

“His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death, as it almost always does,” Lisa wrote. “He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love.”

For those wanting to honor Angus’ memory, Lisa had a recommendation: “Please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life,” she advised. “Bless your hearts.”