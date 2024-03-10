Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling & Many Kens Dazzle With ‘I’m Just Ken’ Performance (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling at the Oscars
ABC

The Oscars may be all about the winners, but for some viewers of the annual awards ceremony, it’s all about the performances. None were so highly anticipated as Ryan Gosling‘s presentation of the Barbie hit “I’m Just Ken,” which he performed alongside fellow nominee Mark Ronson and dozens of others.

The ballad which plays in the final half of the blockbuster hit was not the only tune nominated for Best Song as Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell took to the stage earlier in the ceremony to perform “What Was I Made For?” Eilish and O’Connell’s song ultimately was the night’s big winner.

The performance started in the audience where Gosling sang directly to costar Margot Robbie who couldn’t hold her laughter back as he serenaded her in a pink suit while donning sunglasses. From there, Gosling moved to the stage where he was joined by several other “Kens” including other costars Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, and Ncuti Gatwa, who sang and danced with the actor alongside Ronson supporting instrumentally.

The big performance was bolstered by some fun direction which event took Gosling off his feet as he was carried among a myriad of Barbie head cutouts. Joining him for the big finish was Slash on guitar but he turned to Robbie and Barbie director Greta Gerwig to sing along with him as well. It was a grand roundup of the evening’s musical performances.

Other Best Song nominees and performers included Becky G who sang Diane Warren’s “The Fire Inside” for Flamin’ Hot, Jon Batiste‘s “It Never Went Away” for American Symphony, and Scott George and the Osage singers for Killers of the Flower Moon‘s “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People).”

What did you think of Gosling’s performance? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more Oscars coverage.

Barbie (2023) - Max

Barbie (2023) where to stream

The Oscars - ABC

The Oscars where to stream

Barbie (2023)

The Oscars

Greta Gerwig

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Margot Robbie

Ncuti Gatwa

Ryan Gosling

Scott Evans

Simu Liu

