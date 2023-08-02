‘Bachelorette’ Star Gabby Windey Reveals She’s Dating a Woman

The Bachelorette Season 19 winner Gabby Windey has found love after the show, revealing she’s been seeing someone for a while now. “I always just want to live my truth and my story,” she said on The View.

“I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation because I’m dating a girl!” This was later confirmed when Windey posted a picture of herself and her new girlfriend, comedian, and TV writer Robby Hoffman, that same day on Instagram. The post’s caption read, “Told you I’m a girls girl!!”

Joy Behar then asked if she’s only interested in women now, “I think so. I think it’s just, like, my girl. She’s the best,” Windey responded. “Obviously, it’s about sexuality, but it’s also the person I met,” Windey continued. “She’s so special, she makes me feel so safe, so loved — a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows.”

Former #Bachelorette Gabby Windey shares for the first time that she is dating a woman: “I don’t want to live and not be living my full truth. I don’t want to do that to myself. I don’t want to do it to my girlfriend.” https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/Ffe3p695G8 — The View (@TheView) August 2, 2023

Windey’s interest in women “was always a whisper in [her] that just got louder and louder,” according to her, until she could no longer ignore it. After hitting off and seeing a future with her new girlfriend, Windey decided to tell her parents. “Both of their jaws dropped to the floor,” she said, adding that her family is supportive despite being conservative.

Windey concluded her time on The Bachelorette engaged to Erich Schwer, but the relationship ended just months later.

“I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” Windey told Fox News during her stint on Dancing with the Stars at the time. “So, I understand their concern, but we’re just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

After coming in second place on the celebrity dance competition show, Windey had been spotted on a date with pro dancer Alan Bersten.

She was also seen with a flirtation connection to Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino.

“It was like kind of a thing and then, now I … I don’t know,” Windey stated on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s Off the Vine podcast in March. “We’re still talking. We came on tour for, like, a week, and we had a ton of fun together. And he is just a good friend. He gets it, you know? Like, he spent his life on reality TV. He’s really smart. He’s really funny. He’s hot.”

She also divulged the secrets they share, as they “were gossiping and sending voice memos” at the time. However, Guadagnino living in New York and Windey living in California has kept them apart.