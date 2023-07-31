Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

America’s Got Talent is delivering more jaw-dropping auditions in its August 1 episode which sees performers known as the Duo Acero, wow the judges with their strength and skills.

The duo who use a pole for their main act show off their physical strength as Edison Acero holds onto the pole, propping himself up perpendicular to the structure and Giselle Santos balances herself in a handstand on his side. The crowd watching on cheers for their act which Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are also admiring.

But Sofia’s not alone on the sidelines as a little girl, likely the duo’s daughter is sitting on the judge’s lap. Sofia’s excitement is palpable as she her jaw drops and she’s pointing towards the couple on stage as the little girl looks on.

Meanwhile, Heidi Klum can’t help but smile and clap at the impressive stunts unfolding before her eyes. While America’s Got Talent is no stranger to impressive acts, Duo Acero is certainly setting themselves apart from the crowd with this showstopping audition.

With skills like theirs, we can’t imagine Duo Acero doing anything else but moving forward in the reality competition series which focuses on highlighting the amazing range of various talents who wow with physical stunts, comedy, dance, singing, and much more. Currently in its 18th season, America’s Got Talent is hosted by Terry Crews and features executive producer Simon Cowell as a judge alongside Howie Mandel, Vergara, and Klum.

Don’t miss the fun for yourself, check out a portion of Duo Acero’s fantastic audition, above, and catch the whole performance when America’s Got Talent airs its latest episode on Tuesday, August 1. And stay tuned for even more amazing auditions as Season 18 continues to air on NBC this summer.

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC