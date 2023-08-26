Coke Zero Sugar 400: NASCAR Commentator Sizes Up 2023 Competition

Robert Edelstein
Comments
Martin Truex Jr. in Loudon, New Hampshire for the Crayon 301
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

For the fourth season in a row, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway will determine which 16 drivers will make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and NBC NASCAR commentator Steve Letarte couldn’t be happier.

“Everyone who takes the green flag could win that race,” he says, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the high-banked oval. Some drivers who may still be on the bubble — Bubba Wallace, Michael McDowell, and Chase Elliott — are particularly skilled at Daytona, but “what has happened the last few years that people aren’t noticing is the depth of the field,” Letarte says. “That makes things very dangerous.”

NASCAR

(Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Beyond the bubble, Letarte is looking ahead to the slate of drivers who seem more poised to hoist the trophy in Phoenix on November 5.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, both of whom have playoff experience, will be threats; Kevin Harvick could rise in his final season; and, warns Letarte, “Don’t sleep on Kyle Busch.”

NASCAR Analyst Steve Letarte Details 4 of the Season's Most Interesting Stories
Related

NASCAR Analyst Steve Letarte Details 4 of the Season's Most Interesting Stories

But he’s certain of the two frontrunners. “The regular season champion has never been eliminated in the first or second round of the play-offs,” he points out, giving leader (at press time) and 2017 champ Martin Truex Jr. an edge. His main competition? Letarte is backing William Byron, who, at 25, has come into his own. “I don’t see a run without Truex Jr. and Byron going head-to-head deep into the playoffs.”

Coke Zero Sugar 400, Saturday, August 26, 7/6c, NBC

Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR Cup Series

Steve Letarte

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum and Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins in Magnum PI
1
Will ‘Magnum P.I.’ Be Saved With New Freevee Streaming Deal?
Bray Wyatt
2
WWE Wrestler Bray Wyatt’s Cause of Death Revealed
Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac in 'Interview with the Vampire' - Season 2
3
See First Photos of Louis & Lestat in ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2
Gary King on Below Deck
4
‘Below Deck’ Star Gary King Accused of Sexual Misconduct By Former Crew Member
Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield in 'Sex Education' Season 4
5
What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in September 2023