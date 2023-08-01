See Gina Rodriguez & Zachary Levi in Trailer For ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ (VIDEO)

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer (watch below) for the upcoming Spy Kids: Armageddon, which is set to premiere on Friday, September 22, featuring a brand new generation of spies.

Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Zachary Levi (Alias Grace) star in the upcoming movie, playing the parents of Everly Carganilla’s Patty Torrez and Connor Esterson’s Tony Torrez. After a mission goes “terribly wrong,” it’s up to the two children to save their parents.

“We have to find mom and dad, stop the bad guys, and save the world,” Carganilla’s character says in the trailer, which sees the two kids gearing up in their all-black spy outfits and shades. “Spy mode activated,” Esterson’s character adds.

“When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world,” reads the film’s official logline.

Created by Robert Rodriguez, the man behind the popular franchise, Spy Kids: Armageddon also stars Billy Magnussen, DJ Cotrona, and Fabiola Andujar. Rodriguez’s son, Racer Max, the creator of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, co-wrote the film with his dad. In addition, Rodriguez’s other son, Rebel, composed the movie’s score.

Max also serves as a producer alongside Elizabeth Avellan, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre are on board as executive producers.

The first Spy Kids movie debuted in 2001, and its success led to three sequels (Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World) and a spin-off animated television series (Spy Kids: Mission Critical).

While the new film is a reboot featuring a brand new story, Rodriguez previously promised there would be Easter eggs referencing the first four films and even the cartoon spin-off.

Spy Kids: Armageddon, Premiers, Friday, September 22, Netflix