Discovery Channel‘s Naked and Afraid Castaways is set to take on a true-life survival situation with nine seasoned challengers as they are abandoned on a remote island with no maps or tools. They’re tasked to fashion what they need to survive from wreckage and debris strewn across the island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

In TV Insider’s exclusive teaser above, we see survivalists Candice Mishler (North Phoenix, AZ), Rachel Strohl (Oahu, HI), and Justin Governale (San Antonio, TX) submerging from the water in the nude at the beginning of their seemingly impossible challenge.

As they shore to the beach, the ladies notice trash to scavenge. We then cut to Governale in confessional, saying, “My partners, they are both young, attractive females, but they are also badass.” The two ladies discuss how a container on the shore could be used as a trap before Governale admits he doesn’t know how to survive, but “I’m a survivor,” he reaffirms.

Naked and Afraid Castaways sees nine challengers stranded on a remote tropical island, with no maps or tools, miles away from civilization. In teams of three, they must swim to different ecosystems on the same island – sun-scorched beach, twisted mangrove swamp, and dense jungle – to begin their distinct survival journeys.

They must use only their navigational skills and fashion everything they need to survive with wreckage and debris strewn across the island, including a shipwreck and an abandoned military.

In a Naked and Afraid franchise first, remaining survivalists will need to travel to the same extraction point on Day 21 and signal a boat for rescue.

The show is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, an eOne company. The series also will be available to stream on Max.

Naked and Afraid Castaways Series Premiere, Sunday, July 30, 8/7c, Discovery Channel