Donald Glover & Brother Stephen to Write ‘Star Wars’ TV Series

Lando actor Donald Glover and his brother Stephen are slated to write the forthcoming TV series focused on his role in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Although Justin Simien was originally tapped to write the series, it was arranged prior to the WGA strike that the brothers would now helm the series.

According to a statement made by Simien to The Direct, “I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show. It feels like everybody loves it. And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it.”

In a more recent statement this month to THR, he said, “I am attached, I think, but I don’t really know…. The last thing I was told was that they loved it but needed to put a pin in it until they could figure out everybody’s availability.”

The announcement that a Lando prequel series would be in development stems back to Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020. The “series event” would center on Lando Calrissian (originally played by Billy Dee Williams & recast by Glover in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story) and confirmed to still be on the table this year’s Star Wars Celebration in April. Although little is known about the show’s synopsis, its place in the Star Wars timeline, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said the project was “still happening.”

Although it’s confirmed Glover will be writing for the show, it isn’t confirmed he will reprise his role. Although, he previously appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March 2022 to confirm his involvement.

“Am I [working on the series]?” he said, pondering Kimmel’s question. “No, yeah, I have a lot of things [going on]. I have like a ton of stuff I’ve been working on.”

He confirmed talks in April 2022, saying, “We’re talking about it,” before humorously stating, “That’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

Kennedy herself has been cagey about the subject as well.

“You need to ask Donald. He’s the one that holds all the cards here, Kennedy told CinemaBlend at Star Wars Celebration 2022. “But there’s no movement. I will say that honestly. But it’s not for lack of trying,” ending by saying Lucasfilm is “Patiently waiting.”