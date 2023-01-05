Prince Harry‘s forthcoming memoir Spare which is set to be released on January 10, has had no excerpts officially released to any media outlets but snippets have been leaked to the press regardless.

Including a saucy anecdote from Page Six which reveals that the Duke of Sussex says he needs “electric-shock therapy” to get Meghan Markle’s sex scenes from Suits out of his head. Prince Harry admits in his memoir that he made “the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online” when he began dating his now-wife.

“I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” the 38-year-old reportedly writes.

“I didn’t need to see such things live,” he adds.

Markle played the character of Rachel Zane in the USA Network legal drama for seven seasons. Her character’s love interest was Mike Ross, portrayed by Patrick J. Adams. Page Six also reports that William, The Prince of Wales, 40, allegedly told his younger brother to “f–k off,” when he discovered Harry was dating Markle because, according to the leaked excerpts from Page Six, the prince writes, “Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of Suits.”

“All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph,” the prince further explains in the excerpt.

On Thursday, January 5, extracts from Harry’s Spare were leaked, which included shocking accusations against William. According to a report from The Guardian, Harry claims in the book that his brother, the Prince of Wales, physically attacked him.

Those wanting to learn more will have to check out the book when it becomes available in the days ahead. And if you’re looking for more royal content, catch Harry & Meghan, which is streaming now on Netflix.