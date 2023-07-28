2023 Emmy Awards Postponed Amid Hollywood Strikes

As the writers’ and actors’ strikes continue, there has been much debate over the 2023 Emmy Awards and whether the ceremony will air in September as previously planned.

According to Variety, vendors for the 75th annual Primetime Emmys have been told that the event will not air on September 18, making this the first official word that the date has been pushed back.

This is the first time the Emmys have been postponed since the 2001 ceremony, which didn’t end up airing until November of that year due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the subsequent military action in Afghanistan. A more low-key event occurred at the Shubert Theatre in Century City in Los Angeles, California.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2 after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over compensation, workers’ rights, and protection against AI.

On July 14, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) also went on strike after negotiations broke down with the AMPTP over similar issues relating to pay and protections against the use of AI in film and television.

As a result of the strikes, numerous film and TV productions have shut down until the issues are resolved. The 2023 Emmys, which is scheduled to air on Fox, had kept its original September 18 as a placeholder until now, though a postponement was always the most likely option.

A similar postponement is expected for the Creative Arts Emmys, which was originally scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10.

“Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available,” the TV Academy said last week in a statement (per Variety).

A new date for the Emmys has yet to be announced, though Variety previously reported that Fox was looking at January 2024. However, it’s said that the TV Academy is pushing for a November broadcast. An official announcement of a new date is expected in August.