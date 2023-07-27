The Season 2 finale of Joe Pickett is fast approaching, and in TV Insider’s exclusive clip on the upcoming episode it’s apparent things could get deadly.

In the suspenseful video above for Episode 10, “The Third Way,” Pickett (Michael Dorman) makes a choice that may save his life but also has the potential to put himself and others in grave danger.

Both Pickett and Shannon Moore (Emily Alabi) are standing in the mountain woods with plans to strike back against the Grimm brothers and Hank Scarlett’s (Roger LeBlanc) mob. But as Moore points out, they are outmanned. “They will kill you; then they’ll kill me, and then Marissa (Tanchay Redvers),” she warns.

Pickett gives a solemn, deep grunt as Moore lays out the situation. “And they’ll get away with it, too.” He contemplates what to do before nodding and going to the back of his horse to grab a shotgun.

“I’m deputizing you,” he says to Moore. “I authorize you to use this to arrest these men,” he says while handing her the shotgun. “To protect yourself, Marissa, and me should we get attacked.” She replies, “You mean when we get attacked.”

As they get ready to ride out, Moore assured Pickett that the attack will come, just as the Grimms attack on her never stopped. “So when you see any one of them if you want to survive, shoot first.” And with that, they wish each other luck.

The season has told how Wyoming game warden Pickett discovered a slain hunter in the mountains and realized this was just one of a series of gruesome murders. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill) found themselves in danger when they dug too deep and were forced to go on the run.

The series also stars David Alan Grier as Vern Dunnegan (who’s imprisoned in the above trailer), Sharon Lawrence, Paul Sparks, Mustafa Speaks, Skywalker Hughes, Kamyrn Pliva, Patrick Gallagher, Chad Rook, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Leah Gibson, and Aadila Dosani.

Joe Pickett was created by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (Waco, Waco: The Aftermath). Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher serve as executive producers for Red Wagon Entertainment. The series is based on C.J. Box’s New York Times #1 bestselling book series of the same name. Box also serves as executive producer.

Joe Pickett, Season 2 Finale, Sunday, July 30, Paramount+