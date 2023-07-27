The Project Runway All-Stars competition is growing fiercer by the week as designers take on denim in the latest installment, “Uncut Hems,” and we have your exclusive first look, above.

The episode airing Thursday, July 27 sees competitors reach the halfway point of the experience while they take on a throwback challenge requiring them to make all-denim looks. Overseeing it all is mentor Christian Siriano who catches up with competitors Laurence and Brittany who are working on two very different denim gowns.

While Siriano expresses approval over Laurence’s couture-style gown, he’s less forgiving when it comes to Brittany’s mock-up, which includes a small slip dress. “This is not the dress,” Siriano says after absorbing Brittany’s description and sketch of the gown she’s intending to make.

The statement seems to shock as Brittany responds, “This is not the dress?” Meanwhile, Siriano confirms, “No,” the dress isn’t what she should be working on. Will Brittany listen to his advice? Only time will tell as the duo continues to go back and forth on the topic in the clip, above.

Among other surprises fans can look forward to in the episode are the guest judge roles of Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox and designer Willie Chaverria who will see the designers’ works made up of denim.

Along with mentor Siriano, Project Runway All-Stars sees Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth serve as judges. Currently in its 20th season, Project Runway‘s latest run features 14 beloved designers from across 19 seasons as they’re given one last shot to change their life forever with a career-defining win. Could one of them be Laurence or Brittany? Tune in to see how their designs fair in the episode, and catch the exciting sneak peek, above.

Project Runway All-Stars, “Uncut Hems,” Thursday, July 27, 9 pm ET/PT, Bravo (Next day on Peacock)