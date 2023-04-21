Kevin Spacey Appears in Court as U.K. Trial Date Set Over Sex Offense Charges

Kevin Spacey is set for a four-week trial in London, England, at the end of June, where he faces several charges of sexual assault.

The House of Cards actor appeared at Southwark Crown Court via video link on Friday (April 21) morning for a pre-trial review. Spacey, who appeared under his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, only spoke to confirm his name and that he could hear the proceedings.

The pre-trial lasted around 15 minutes and confirmed that the criminal trial would begin on June 28 and is set to last four weeks.

Spacey faces 12 charges of sexual offenses against four men that are said to have happened between 2001 and 2013. These include three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one allegation of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The actor previously appeared in the U.K. courts to plead not guilty to all the charges.

The U.K. trial is just one of many legal issues Spacey has faced in recent years regarding sexual assault accusations. In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused the American Beauty star of sexual assault in a Buzzfeed News article; Rapp later lost a $40 million civil suit against Spacey in New York.

Last year, Spacey was ordered to pay House of Cards production company MRC nearly $31 million for alleged sexual misconduct on set.

Spacey, who played Frank Underwood in the Netflix political drama series, was removed from the show during its sixth season after the allegations came to light, including a claim from a production assistant who said Spacey groped him.