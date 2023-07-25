Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon‘s latest animated series Strange Planet has a new trailer, introducing the weird customs of a world not too different from our own. Well, except for the anthropomorphic blue creatures that inhabit it.

Based on the New York Times #1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, Strange Planet showcases a humorous and perceptive look at a distant world where “existence is absurd,” according to the trailer above. The show features these relatable blue beings as they explore the oddities of everyday human traditions.

The footage shows a plane taking off and crashing, which appears to be the norm in this whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples. Even their coffee (aka jitter liquid) orders sound weird, as their cup sizes are based on how many hours they would like to “jitter” for. They even refer to alcohol as “mild poison” in celebration while they’re out at the bar. Despite the goofiness, there is a lot of heart on display. “The bad moments will pass; even the good moments will pass. That’s what our existence is all about,” the trailer narrates from the perspective of an elderly blue creature.

The first three episodes of the series will debut Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and will debut with new episodes after that every Wednesday on Apple TV+ through the season finale on September 27, 2023.

Strange Planet stars Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (Community), and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

The animated series is co-created and executive produced by Harmon and New York Times bestselling author Nathan W. Pyle. It is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine, with executive producers including Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley, Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico for ShadowMachine, Lauren Pomerantz, Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari, Steve Levy, and Taylor Alexy Pyle.

