Apple TV+ Orders ‘Strange Planet’ From Dan Harmon & Nathan Pyle

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to a new animated comedy from creators Dan Harmon and Nathan Pyle.

Strange Planet is based on Pyle’s wildly popular webcomic and bestselling graphic novel of the same name. Both Harmon and Pyle will serve as executive producers on the project which will see Amalia Levari serve as showrunner.

The show will chronicle the profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant planet not unlike our own. Strange Planet is produced by Apple Studios and the award-winning animation studio and production house ShadowMachine which has been responsible for titles including BoJack Horseman.

Joining Pyle and Harmon as executive producers are Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Steve Levy, and Taylor Alex Pyle. Harmon is best known for creating and executive producing the long-running comedy series Community which ran from 2009 to 2015.

He’s also the co-creator and executive producer of the wildly popular animated comedy Rick & Morty which is part of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. The series which debuted in 2013 has just returned for its fifth season.

Strange Planet joins Apple TV+’s growing slate of programming which also includes the animated musical comedy Central Park which hails from the team behind Bob’s Burgers. Stay tuned for additional details on Strange Planet as the comedy takes shape at Apple TV+.